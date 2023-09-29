Coyotes Continue Preseason with Trip to Vegas on Friday

Doan’s three points lead the way for the group heading to Vegas, while Zach Sanford (1G, 1A) and John Leonard (2A) also have two points each.

Goalies Connor Ingram and Matt Villalta will both travel on Friday, as well. Ingram is 1-0-0 with a 3.00 goals-against average and .917 save percentage this preseason, while Villalta is 0-1-0 with a 3.99 GAA and .872 SV%.

Arizona wraps up its preseason schedule with three games against the Anaheim Ducks, beginning on Sunday.

Player to Watch: None other than Doan, who started his preseason slate in impressive fashion last week.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The defending Stanley Cup Champs are still looking for their first win of the preseason slate, falling to San Jose (5-2), Colorado (3-2), and L.A. (4-3 in overtime). Though the extent of Vegas’ roster for tonight’s game wasn’t known at the time of publishing, Lukas Cormier and Jonathan Marchessault each have one goal and one assist to lead the team.

The Coyotes were 1-2-0 against Vegas last season, with the lone win coming at Mullett Arena on Jan. 22.

Vegas has games against San Jose, Colorado, and L.A. to wrap up their preseason schedule.