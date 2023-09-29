News Feed

Coyotes Sign G.M. Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension
Coyotes Sign G.M. Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension
Contract Extensions Solidify Arizona Coyotes Coaching Staff
Coyotes Launch Reading Program for 2023-24 Schoolyear
Hrabal Eyes Future, 'Hardest Work Still Ahead of Me'
Tourigny Excited to Ink 3-Year Extension, 'It Means a lot'
Bjugstad Embracing Leadership Role in Return to Arizona
Coyotes Foundation Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors
Durzi Aims to Bring Versatility to Coyotes' Blue Line
Coyotes Street Hockey League Set to Drop the Puck for Third Season
Kerfoot Excited to Join Coyotes' Culture, 'Happy to be Part of it'
Coyotes Prospect Julian Lutz Carrying Lessons Learned into 2023-24
Coyotes Volunteer with Boys & Girls Clubs for Back-to-School Shopping
Dumba 'Excited' for New Chapter in Arizona After Inking Deal with Coyotes
Coyotes' Lydia Love Named to Phoenix Business Journal's 40 Under 40
Zucker Embracing Leadership Role as 2023-24 Season Approaches
Lamoureux Aiming to be 'One of The Best Defenseman' in QMJHL in 2023-24
McBain Poised to Take Next Step Following Strong 2022-23 Campaign

Coyotes Continue Preseason with Trip to Vegas on Friday

Photo NHall0022

Sept. 29, 2023 | 7 pm MST | T-Mobile Arena
TV: NHL Network | Radio: None

Fresh off their trip to Australia, the Arizona Coyotes hit the road with a full training camp roster to face-off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. Several players that did not make the trip Down Under are expected to see some action tonight, including forward Josh Doan, who recorded a hat trick in his first NHL preseason game, a 5-1 win over the St. Louis Blues in Wichita, Kan.

Players expected to make the trip who played in the team’s Australia trip include Travis Boyd, Liam O’Brien, Jack McBain, Michael Carcone, Troy Stecher, Josh Brown, Victor Soderstrom, and Connor Ingram.

Doan’s three points lead the way for the group heading to Vegas, while Zach Sanford (1G, 1A) and John Leonard (2A) also have two points each.

Goalies Connor Ingram and Matt Villalta will both travel on Friday, as well. Ingram is 1-0-0 with a 3.00 goals-against average and .917 save percentage this preseason, while Villalta is 0-1-0 with a 3.99 GAA and .872 SV%.

Arizona wraps up its preseason schedule with three games against the Anaheim Ducks, beginning on Sunday.

Player to Watch: None other than Doan, who started his preseason slate in impressive fashion last week.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The defending Stanley Cup Champs are still looking for their first win of the preseason slate, falling to San Jose (5-2), Colorado (3-2), and L.A. (4-3 in overtime). Though the extent of Vegas’ roster for tonight’s game wasn’t known at the time of publishing, Lukas Cormier and Jonathan Marchessault each have one goal and one assist to lead the team.

The Coyotes were 1-2-0 against Vegas last season, with the lone win coming at Mullett Arena on Jan. 22.

Vegas has games against San Jose, Colorado, and L.A. to wrap up their preseason schedule.