Coyotes Continue Preseason with Trip to Vegas on Friday

Sept. 29, 2023 | 7 pm MST | T-Mobile Arena
TV: NHL Network | Radio: None
Fresh off their trip to Australia, the Arizona Coyotes hit the road with a full training camp roster to face-off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. Several players that did not make the trip Down Under are expected to see some action tonight, including forward Josh Doan, who recorded a hat trick in his first NHL preseason game, a 5-1 win over the St. Louis Blues in Wichita, Kan.
Players expected to make the trip who played in the team’s Australia trip include Travis Boyd, Liam O’Brien, Jack McBain, Michael Carcone, Troy Stecher, Josh Brown, Victor Soderstrom, and Connor Ingram.