Coyotes Sign G.M. Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension
Coyotes Sign G.M. Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension
Contract Extensions Solidify Arizona Coyotes Coaching Staff
Coyotes Launch Reading Program for 2023-24 Schoolyear
Hrabal Eyes Future, 'Hardest Work Still Ahead of Me'
Tourigny Excited to Ink 3-Year Extension, 'It Means a lot'
Bjugstad Embracing Leadership Role in Return to Arizona
Coyotes Foundation Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors
Durzi Aims to Bring Versatility to Coyotes' Blue Line
Coyotes Street Hockey League Set to Drop the Puck for Third Season
Kerfoot Excited to Join Coyotes' Culture, 'Happy to be Part of it'
Coyotes Prospect Julian Lutz Carrying Lessons Learned into 2023-24
Coyotes Volunteer with Boys & Girls Clubs for Back-to-School Shopping
Dumba 'Excited' for New Chapter in Arizona After Inking Deal with Coyotes
Coyotes' Lydia Love Named to Phoenix Business Journal's 40 Under 40
Zucker Embracing Leadership Role as 2023-24 Season Approaches
Lamoureux Aiming to be 'One of The Best Defenseman' in QMJHL in 2023-24
McBain Poised to Take Next Step Following Strong 2022-23 Campaign

Coyotes Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

As announced by General Manager Bill Armstrong

Training Camp Roster 9.14.23
Thursday, September 14, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today the roster for the team’s training camp that officially begins Wednesday, Sept. 20. The roster features 74 total players, including 43 forwards, 23 defensemen and eight goaltenders. The team’s entire training camp roster is attached.

This year, the Coyotes main group of players will begin training camp in Melbourne, Australia with the Los Angeles Kings as part of the NHL’s 2023 Global Series. This will mark the first time that the NHL has played games in the Southern Hemisphere. The club will fly to Melbourne on Saturday, Sept. 16 with the Coyotes first on-ice practice taking place on Monday, Sept. 18. The Coyotes will conclude their week with two preseason games against the Kings at Rod Laver Arena on Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23.

Below is the team’s traveling roster to Australia.

2023 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER TRAVELING TO AUSTRALIA:

Forwards: Nick Bjugstad, Travis Boyd, Michael Carcone, Logan Cooley, Lawson Crouse, Dylan Guenther, Barrett Hayton, Alex Kerfoot, Clayton Keller, Matias Maccelli, Jack McBain, Liam O’Brien, Nick Schmaltz, Jason Zucker

Defensemen: Josh Brown, Travis Dermott, Matt Dumba, Sean Durzi, J.J. Moser, Victor Soderstrom, Troy Stecher, Juuso Valimaki

Goaltenders: Connor Ingram, Andrew Oke, Karel Vejmelka

The remaining Coyotes players will report to training camp at the Ice Den Scottsdale on Wednesday, Sept. 20 with the first on-ice practice taking place on Thursday, Sept. 21. The group traveling to Melbourne will return to Arizona on Monday, Sept. 25 and take part in their first practice at the Ice Den Scottsdale on Thursday, Sept. 28.