Preview: Keller, Team Matthews Eye All-Star Win on Saturday

Feb. 3, 2024 | 1:00 pm MST | Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

TV: ABC; ESPN+

TORONTO, ONTARIO – The day has finally arrived.

Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller is set to play with Team Matthews on Saturday afternoon, showcasing his skills among the league’s best at the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Toronto. Keller was selected by Arizona native and Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews at Thursday’s draft, and joins Filip Forsberg (NSH), Mathew Barzal (NYI), Mitch Marner (TOR), Vincent Trocheck (NYR), Morgan Rielly (TOR), William Nylander (TOR), Alex DeBrincat (DET), Jake Oettinger (DAL), and Igor Shesterkin (NYR).

The team will be coached by Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, and also features celebrity captain Justin Bieber. Keller set a Coyotes team record with his fourth overall All-Star appearance this season, and Saturday marks his third straight nod.

At stake? A $1 million prize for the winning team, and Matthews said getting Keller – who he trains with in Arizona during the offseason – was important.

“We have pretty good chemistry, and I really wanted him to be on the team,” he said. “He’s slippery, he’s extremely skilled, he shoots it really well and he’s also an elite playmaker. He’s having a great season.”

Keller leads the Coyotes in goals (20), assists (25, tied with Matias Maccelli), and points (45) through 48 games, just one season removed from tying the Coyotes team record with a career-best 86 points. The 25-year-old was just as complimentary of Matthews, who leads the league with 40 goals and has 58 points while boasting a rating of plus-14.

“His shot is unbelievable, he’s such a great player,” Keller said. "He does it year after year, he’s so consistent, and he’s such a great player.”

Keller shined in last year’s All-Star Game, recording three goals and an assist over two 3-on-3 games to help the Central Division Team to the final, where it ultimately fell to the Atlantic Division Team. This year’s game features the same 3-on-3 format, and Team Matthews is set to play Team Hughes in the second semifinal matchup.