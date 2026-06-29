2026 Washington Capitals Development Camp Roster and Schedule

The Washington Capitals will hold their 2026 Development Camp from June 30 to July 3 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

DevCampRoster26_Web
By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

The Washington Capitals will hold their 2026 Development Camp from June 30 to July 3 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. All on-ice sessions are free and open to the public.

Development Camp is an annual summer session with on- and off-ice workouts designed to help Capitals prospects improve their games and learn from the organization’s coaches and staff.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE AND ROSTER 

Attendees include Capitals prospects who are under contract and recent Capitals draft picks who have not been signed yet. In addition, several undrafted and free agent amateur players will be in attendance.

The Capitals Youth Hockey Development Department and development camp attendees will host an on-ice clinic for local youth hockey players on Tuesday, June 30 from 2 to 3 p.m. at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. The station-based clinic will focus on skill development through small area games for youth players ages 6-12.

Development Camp will conclude on Friday, July 3 with a 3-on-3 tournament from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Schedule: 

Tuesday, June 30 – Friday, July 3

2026 Washington Capitals Development Camp, MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Tuesday, June 30

1-1:45 p.m.: Skating development (Caps rink); Goalie ice (public rink)

2-3 p.m.: Youth hockey clinic (Caps rink)

Wednesday, July 1

9:15-10 a.m.: Skating development (Caps rink)

10:15-10:45 a.m.: Defense/forward split (public rink)

10:45-11:15 a.m.: All players on-ice (Caps rink)

3-4:30 p.m.: Small area games (both rinks)

Thursday, July 2

9-10 a.m.: All players on-ice (Caps rink)

9:15-9:45 a.m.: Goalie ice (public rink)

10:15-10:45 a.m.: Defense/forward split (public rink)

10:45-11:15 a.m.: All players on-ice (Caps rink)

Friday, July 3

8:30-10 a.m.: 3-on-3 Tournament (Caps rink)

All practice times and media availability sessions are approximate and subject to change

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