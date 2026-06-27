Capitals Make Three Selections on Second Day of 2026 NHL Draft

The Washington Capitals selected center Tyus Sparks (101st overall), defenseman Brian McFadden (144th overall) and center Logan Stuart (208th overall) on the second day of the 2026 NHL Draft at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. On Friday, the Capitals selected center Oliver Suvanto with the 18th overall pick.

Sparks, 18, was ranked 13th among North American centers and 37th among all North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. The 6’0”, 190-pound forward split the 2025-26 season with the Spokane Chiefs and Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League (WHL), recording 65 points (28g, 37a) in 69 regular-season games. Sparks finished the season with the sixth-most goals and seventh-most points among draft-eligible WHL players. Sparks began the season with Vancouver and recorded 37 points (16g, 21a) in 40 games, a 20-point increase from his rookie season (11g-6a–17p in 53 GP). Sparks was traded to Spokane on Jan. 5 and collected 28 points (12g, 16a) in 29 games. Sparks’ 0.97 points-per-game rate following the trade led Spokane. In addition, Sparks registered three points (2g, 1a) in five WHL playoff games. In 122 career WHL games with Spokane and Vancouver, Sparks has recorded 82 points (39g, 43a) and a +10 plus-minus rating. A native of Meridian, Idaho, Sparks is the highest selected Idaho-born player in NHL Draft history.

McFadden, 18, recorded 17 points (2g, 15a) in 29 games at Thayer Academy (USHS-Prep) during the 2025-26 season. McFadden, who served as team captain, led Thayer’s defensemen in goals, assists and points. The 6’5”, 185-pound defenseman collected eight points (1g, 7a) in 14 games during his first year at Thayer in 2024-25 and added 24 points (6g, 18a) in 27 games with the East Coast Militia Under-16 team (16U-AAA). The Holbrook, Massachusetts native is committed to Northeastern University (NCAA).

Stuart, 18, spent the 2025-26 season with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program's Under-18 Team, recording 30 points (10g, 20a) in 57 games played. Stuart ranked third on the team in power-play goals (7) and 10th in assists and points. Stuart also appeared in 23 games with the USNTDP Juniors, where he recorded 15 points (2g, 13a). During the 2024-25 season, Stuart collected 30 points (11g, 19a) in 55 games with the USNTDP’s Under-17 Team and added 14 points (4g, 10a) in 33 games with the USNTDP Juniors. The Manhattan Beach, California native won gold medals with Team USA at the 2026 Under-18 Five Nations Tournament and the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games. In addition, Stuart has represented the United States at the 2026 Under-18 World Championship, the 2025 Under-18 Five Nations Tournament and the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Stuart is the son of 16-year NHL veteran and 2008 Stanley Cup champion Brad Stuart, who recorded 335 points (80g, 255a) in 1,056 career NHL games as a defenseman with San Jose, Boston, Calgary, Los Angeles, Detroit and Colorado. Stuart will play for the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the WHL in 2026-27 and is committed to the University of Denver.