VANCOUVER CANUCKS TO HOST 2026 TRAINING CAMP IN PENTICTON, BC

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today that the team will host its 2026 Training Camp in Penticton, BC from September 17-20. This will be the third consecutive year that the Canucks will begin their season at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC). A complete schedule, including ice times, will be announced at a later date.

“Returning to Penticton this year makes perfect sense for our organization,” said Henrik Sedin, Co-President, Hockey Operations, Vancouver Canucks. “The South Okanagan Events Centre has everything we need for camp both on and off the ice. Besides being a first-class facility, the venue is also a great spot for our fans to experience our skates and fan fest. We look forward to kicking off our season in the interior this September and connecting with the thousands of fans who will make the trip to watch our training camp at the SOEC. Our organization really appreciates the provincial wide support we receive at this camp and throughout the regular season.”

“We are pleased to welcome the Vancouver Canucks back to Penticton for a third consecutive year," said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield. "The City has made significant investments in the South Okanagan Events Centre and surrounding facilities to ensure we can continue attracting world-class events and experiences. Hosting the Canucks Training Camp demonstrates the value of those investments, creating economic benefits for local businesses, fostering community pride, and providing residents and visitors with the opportunity to experience NHL hockey right here in Penticton.”

“Having the opportunity to host the Vancouver Canucks year after year is something we never take for granted,” said Dean Clarke, General Manager, South Okanagan Events Centre Complex and Regional Vice President, Oak View Group. “Our longstanding partnership with the Canucks organization is one we're incredibly proud of, and we're grateful for the trust they continue to place in our team, our facility and our community. The continued collaboration between the Vancouver Canucks, the City of Penticton and Oak View Group has helped make Training Camp a tremendous success, and we look forward to delivering another outstanding experience for the organization and its fanbase this September.”

On-ice sessions will be available to the public and will include free activations for fans of all ages at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Since 1974, the Canucks have held Training Camp in numerous communities across British Columbia, including Abbotsford, Courtenay, Duncan, Kamloops, Parksville, Powell River, Prince George, Vernon, Victoria, and Whistler. The team has also held Training Camp overseas once, travelling to Stockholm, Sweden in 2000.