Building Blue: Niklas Aaram-Olsen is Focused on the Details

Niklas Aaram-Olsen spent his first week as a Vancouver Canucks prospect doing exactly what he has been over the last year: focusing on the details. He learned from the Canucks development staff and met fellow prospects headed to Boston University in the fall, and the returned home with plenty to build on this summer.

His dream became reality when the Canucks selected him 41st overall in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The Norwegian was excited to be drafted by Vancouver, having heard about the beauty and passionate hockey fans that are pillars of the city.

“I was really excited to go to Vancouver, I heard a lot of good things about the organization, the city, and the mountains. It's really beautiful here,” Aaram-Olsen said.

Meeting Presidents Henrik and Daniel Sedin, along with General Manager Ryan Johnson were among the highlights for the Oslo, Norway native. He was blown away by the kindness of everyone he met and the facilities he trained in, appreciating the opportunity to learn from the development staff.

“It's a lot of details, a lot of good coaches out there,” Aaram-Olsen said. “Just take with me details to the next season and just keep working on the small details.”

The 18-year-old is focused on improving his overall game this summer, with particular attention to body positioning, skating, and a quicker release on his shot.

Aaram-Olsen has played in Örebro HK’s development system for the past three years, and last season he played between three different leagues: one game with U18 Region, 29 games with U20 Nationell and 16 SHL games. He was over a point-per-game player in U20 Nationell games, scoring 40 points (20-20-40) through 29 games.

Internationally, he served as an alternate captain for Norway at the IIHF U18 World Junior Championship, scoring four goals in five contests. He also helped Norway capture gold at the D1 U20 World Junior Championship, tallying 10 points, including six goals and four assists in five games.

Looking back on last season, Aaram-Olsen is proud of the steps he took to develop his game. Improving his two-way play and adding more physicality to his game were key areas of growth.

“I think I got more of an all-around game, 200-foot game, got better in defensive zone, and just keep developing using my body a little bit more, get a little bit more grit,” Aaram-Olsen said.

His plan for the summer is to continue building on those improvements, while applying what he’s learned at development camp. With a more fast-paced game awaiting him in the NCAA in the fall, he’s concentrating on improving his first five strides and body positioning to help him adapt quickly.

Aaram-Olsen chose BU because it felt like the right fit, and because of the program’s long history of developing NHL talent.

For his first time living in North America, he’ll have some familiar faces when he arrives on campus. Meeting fellow Canucks prospects Caleb Malhotra and Aiden Celebrini at development camp gave Aaram-Olsen some added comfort going to BU in the fall.

“That's really exciting, [they’re] good players can learn a lot from them, and it's really fun,” Aaram-Olsen said. “It feels a little bit more safe to go there, to BU, when you know some other guys.”

He also credited Celebrini, 21, for helping create a welcoming environment during development camp, taking younger players under his wing.

“Feels like he's a little bit Unc here, he's the oldest one, but he's a really good guy,” Aaram-Olsen laughed.

Heading into an important season at Boston University, he is going to sharpen the details of his game as he takes the next step in his career.