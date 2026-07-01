CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH LUKE SCHENN ON A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT

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By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenceman Luke Schenn on a one-year contract worth $2.25M AAV.

“Bringing Luke back to Vancouver is an important move for our club,” said Johnson. “Not only is he familiar with our market, but Luke is a veteran leader who can help some of our younger players learn and grow. His experience, voice and popularity in the dressing room will help us set the proper tone for the upcoming season.”

Schenn, 36, split the 2025.26 season between the Winnipeg Jets, where he recorded seven points (1-6-7) and 32 penalty minutes in 46 games, and the Buffalo Sabres, where he skated in four games and recorded 11 penalty minutes.  

The 6’2”, 225lbs defenceman has appeared in 1,122 career regular season games over 18 seasons split between Toronto, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Arizona, Anaheim, Vancouver, Tampa Bay, Nashville, Winnipeg and Buffalo tallying 212 points (45-167-212) and 895 penalty minutes. He is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, winning back-to-back cups with Tampa Bay in both 2019.20 and 2020.21. In 60 career playoff games, Schenn has collected eight points (3-5-8) and 65 penalty minutes.

His 3,809 career hits rank fourth all-time in the NHL and on Dec. 3, 2022, while a member of the Canucks, Schenn became the NHL’s all-time hits leader amongst defencemen.  

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Schenn has represented Canada at various international competitions throughout his career, capturing gold medals at the IIHF World Junior Championships (2008) and Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament (2006).

Schenn was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, fifth overall by in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

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