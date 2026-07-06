Jamie Oleksiak on Building Culture and Embracing a Canadian Market

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Jamie Oleksiak didn’t know what to expect when he entered free agency for the first time in his 14-year NHL career, but when the chance to join the Canucks presented itself, he saw a lot of potential and possibilities.

On July 1st, the Canucks signed Oleksiak to a two-year contract, adding size, experience, and a steady presence to the blue line. It’s the first time the Toronto, Ontario native will play in a Canadian market.

“The opportunity came to play for the Canucks, and I just thought it was too good to pass up on,” Oleksiak said. “Playing in a Canadian market for a storied franchise like the Canucks, and obviously living in Seattle, I came to really appreciate the Pacific Northwest. I'm excited to explore Vancouver, play in front of the fans there, and grow the teams well.”

After spending the last five seasons with the Seattle Kraken, including helping the NHL’s expansion franchise establish its identity, Oleksiak is eager to bring that experience to Vancouver.

“It's going to be a challenge, and it's going to be something that, as athletes, we always embrace, and I'm really looking forward to,” he said.

The 6’7” defenceman joins fellow veteran free agent additions defenceman Luke Schenn and forward Brendan Gallagher, and his approach is straightforward.

“Look at the guys we brought in, between Gallagher, myself, and Schenn, I think three of us bring sandpaper and experience, and I think some steadiness as well,” Oleksiak said.

“My goal really is to come in and put in the work on a daily basis, hopefully lead by example in that respect, and just provide a consistent, steady presence, and, and hopefully that translates to success. I think that's kind of what's been the key to my career, and I just want more of that.”

Through 14 years in the NHL, Oleksiak has played 758 games with the Dallas Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Kraken. He has tallied 161 career points (45-116-161), including five goals and 10 assists in 78 games last season.

Having spent the past five years facing the Canucks as a Pacific Division rival, he’s looking forward to experiencing Rogers Arena from the home side, playing in front of the fans, and embracing the expectations that come with playing in a Canadian market.

“I'm really just going to feed off the energy, feed off the energy of the fans, mostly. There is pressure that comes with it, I'm sure, but as I said, as athletes, I think we embrace that and we try and turn that to our advantage,” he shared. “They're going to hold you accountable, I'm sure, but I think provides a unique opportunity, and I think I'm very excited.”

Oleksiak has already connected with Schenn since both signed in Vancouver, saying Schenn has been a valuable resource for learning more about the city. He also reunites with Gallagher, whom he won a bronze medal alongside at the 2012 World Junior Championships in Edmonton.

As he prepares for the next chapter of his career, Oleksiak is eager to settle into Vancouver, build relationships with his new teammates, and bring the dependable style of play that he’s known for.

“Excited to get there and get acclimated with the group and get to know everybody,” Oleksiak said.