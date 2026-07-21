Ryan Papaioannou Ready to Build on Abbotsford’s Development Culture

Ryan Papaioannou’s mindset throughout his coaching career has always been to develop players, culture, and relationships.

The new Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach spent 17 seasons with the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League and British Columbia Junior Hockey League before making his way into professional hockey as the Head Coach of the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers last season. When the opportunity to join the Canucks organization came along this summer, it stood apart from the rest.

“I think probably the biggest thing organizationally would be the people. Going through the process, getting to know Rich Seeley, Ryan Johnson, the Sedins. The big thing for me was the way they treat people, the way they want people treated, how they want to cultivate the environment and the culture of both teams, really just those foundational pieces,” Papaioannou said.

“Obviously there's hockey jobs everywhere, but certain ones catch your attention, and this was certainly that.”

The move to Abbotsford is the latest step in a coaching journey driven by growth. Leaving Brooks after 17 years to coach in Wheeling, West Virginia challenged him in new ways, and the chance to move up again to the American Hockey League was a natural progression.

“I spent 17 years in the same place, so I think we were rooted in comfort and rooted in rinse and repeat,” he said. Going to Wheeling, it was a really good experience for personal development, growth, getting into the pro game and older players and that type of thing. It's a great league; I think it's somewhere that every coach should spend a year or more and really work on the problem-solving that the league provides you with. But to move up – it's the American Hockey League – so I think you're in a pretty special fraternity of coaches and players, and to me, it's a no-brainer.”

The professional game introduced a different kind of coaching challenge. With players earning opportunity in the AHL or NHL and new faces arriving throughout the season, maintaining the team’s standards required continual communication and adaptability, experience that will serve him well in Abbotsford.

“Being able to try to make sure that your environment, your culture stays the same, and that the people that are coming in, they understand what your values and your standards are as a team, and systematically that you have everybody on the right page. I think you have to celebrate when guys get an opportunity to go up and play games,” he said.

“Our job, obviously, we want to win hockey games, but we want to get guys to Vancouver, have them be successful, and contributors when they're there, and if there's opportunities for players to stay and we never see them again, I think we've done our job.”

The Calgary, Alberta native spent 16 seasons as the GM and Head Coach of the Brooks Bandits from 2009-25, compiling a 714-152-51 record, winning six league championships, and earning AJHL Coach of the Year honours three times.

He carried that success into his first professional season, leading the Wheeling Nailers to a 46-20-3-3 regular-season record and an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Papaioannou has created winning cultures wherever he’s gone, but he views it as a byproduct of his focus on helping develop players. Coming to Abbotsford, he wants to build on what Vancouver Head Coach Manny Malhotra and Johnson have done in developing players for the NHL.

“First off, it's a development job. We need to make sure that we're doing all the individual development work, whether it's off-ice, on-ice, video, practice, and individual skills. There's a lot of things to continually drive these guys to become better players, and then you want to win,” Papaioannou said.

“The big part is trying to get all of the players to care about something that's bigger than themselves, and once you start seeing them doing things for other players - blocking shots, winning races, all of the hard things – I think that's when you start to feel like you've got a pretty solid culture and you've got an opportunity to win some games.”

As he settles into his new role, Papaioannou will spend the coming weeks working with Vancouver’s coaching staff and management to ensure Abbotsford mirrors the systems and expectations established by Malhotra.

“For me, my job is to mimic the structure and the verbiage and everything that they're using in Vancouver, just to make it as seamless a transition as we can for players when they do get the opportunity,” he said.

Learning the details inherently will lend itself to solidifying the identity the Abby Canucks will have next season, but no matter the system, Papaioannou has some non-negotiables.

He expects top-tier work ethic and the players to be shot-blocking, back-checking, and tracking at an elite level.

“My teams in the past, we've been heavily offensive, we've been fast, and we've been able to create off the rush, and if that all fits within the organizational structure, then I think that we'll be very similar,” he said.

Just as he holds his players to a high standard, he holds himself to a high standard. Preparation is key for Papaioannou, who is always a day ahead in practice, video, and game prep. Relationship building with his staff and players is also very important in his process, something he felt very aligned on with Canucks management going through the interview process for the position.

“I'm big on having everything ready to go for the day so that we can take time to actually talk to our players,” he said. “I think our staff and our players, we're all working towards the same thing, so we don't need to have this separation between the two. I think we all need to be cohesive and understand each other, and they need to know as a staff, we're just normal people too, and then once we get on the ice, obviously we've got a good balance between business and personal relationships.”

Papaioannou says he’s had a lot of people influence his approach and his coaching style. He credits his time with numerous teams during his junior hockey career, which gave him the opportunity to learn from many coaches and observe different coaching styles.

As Papaioannou prepares for the next step in his coaching journey, he’s aligned with an organization that shares a belief that relationships, culture, and development create a foundation for success.