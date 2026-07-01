CANUCKS ACQUIRE A CONDITIONAL 1ST ROUND PICK FROM THE RANGERS

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has acquired a conditional first-round pick in the 2030 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for defenceman Marcus Pettersson.

“I want to thank Marcus for agreeing to the trade to New York and also for his time here in Vancouver,” said Johnson. “He was a strong voice in our locker room, a good leader, and we wish him all the best with the Rangers.”

Pettersson, 30, has appeared in 604 career NHL games over nine seasons split between the Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Vancouver Canucks, recording 180 points (21-159-180), 374 penalty minutes, and a +66 plus/minus rating. The 6’5”, 174lbs defenceman has also played in 25 career Stanley Cup playoff games, registering four points (0-4-4) and 12 penalty minutes. Pettersson was originally selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round, 38th overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

The additional pick provides Vancouver with a total of eight selections in the 2030 NHL Entry Draft.