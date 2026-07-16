VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE ALEX EDLER TO JOIN DEVELOPMENT STAFF

16x9 - Alex Edler - Joins Player Dev Staff
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that Alex Edler is joining the club in the team’s Player Development department, working closely with prospects throughout the organization.   

“Alex knows first-hand what it means to be a Vancouver Canuck,” said Johnson. “His past experience in the NHL will really help in our players development, he understands the demands of what it takes to be a good pro both on and off the ice, while his skill set and communication will be a big plus when it comes to coaching and mentoring our prospects. Earlier this month we saw Alex’s hands-on approach at our Development Camp in Abbotsford, and the feedback we received about the job he did was excellent.” 

Prior to joining the club, Edler spent parts of 17 seasons in the NHL as a player, including 15 with Vancouver after being selected in the third round, 91st overall, in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. A native of Östersund, SWE, Edler skated in 1030 career games, split between the Canucks and Los Angeles Kings, posting 438 points (104-334-438) and 733 penalty minutes, adding 40 points (8-32-40), 78 penalty minutes, and a +11 plus/minus rating in 93 playoff games.  

Internationally, Edler represented Sweden on numerous occasions, including the 2006 World Junior Hockey Championship, the 2008, 2013 (gold), and 2017 (gold) World Championships, and the 2014 Winter Olympics, winning silver.

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