CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2026.27 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks and National Hockey League (NHL) today announced the team’s complete 2026.27 regular season schedule. The Canucks will open the season on the road, facing the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00pm on September 29 at Rogers Place, before returning to Vancouver for their home opener on Thursday, October 1 against the Oilers at 7:00pm.

The Canucks unveiled their 2026.27 schedule with the help of renowned content creators Pavel Barber and Zac Bell! Check it out HERE!

“Our fans are the heartbeat of this organization, and we’re excited to welcome them back to Rogers Arena for another season of Canucks hockey,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “As we begin this next chapter, we're committed to delivering an exceptional experience on and off the ice while continuing to build something our fans and our city can be proud of. We look forward to sharing the journey together, starting with our home opener on October 1.”

After the home opener, the Canucks will continue their first three game homestand against the Calgary Flames on Saturday, October 3 and close it out on Sunday, October 4 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

To view a complete list of dates and opponents for the 2026.27 regular season, click HERE!

Key Matchups

Vancouver opens their 57th season on the road against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, September 29 at 7:00pm. This will be the Canucks first regular season game in the month of September in franchise history.

The defending Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes make landfall at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, October 20 at 7:00pm.

Eastern Conference rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs, make their lone trip to Vancouver on Saturday, October 31 at 4:00pm.

Former captain Quinn Hughes returns to Vancouver for the first time on Sunday, October 25 at 7:00pm.

Calder Trophy winner Matthew Schaefer and the New York Islanders travel to Vancouver on Tuesday, January 5 at 7:00pm for the only time this season.

The Montreal Canadiens and 50-goal scorer Cole Caufield make their only trip to Rogers Arena on Monday, February 1 at 6:30pm.

The Canucks close out the home portion of their regular season schedule on Tuesday, April 6 at 7:00pm as the Colorado Avalanche and reigning Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon arrive in Vancouver.

Season Overview

Lucky Number Seven: Vancouver’s longest homestand of the 2026.27 season will be seven games, spanning from Monday, February 1 against the Montreal Canadiens and concluding on Sunday, February 21 against the Boston Bruins.

Back-To-Back: The Canucks will have 11 sets of back-to-back games this season, including two in each of October, November, January, and March, and one to end off the regular season.

Road Trippin’: Vancouver’s longest road trop of the season will take place from January 18-30, making seven stops and visiting six of the eight Central Division teams.

New Starts: This season, start times will vary due to time zone differences and daylight-saving time changes. Fans can look forward to eight Saturday home games with 8:00pm starts, along with a Wednesday, March 3 matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00pm.

Weekly Planner: Fans can catch the Canucks 24 times on Saturday’s this season, the most of any day of the week. Vancouver’s fewest games come on Fridays with the team only playing five times. The breakdown by day of the week is as follows:

* Sunday - 10 * Monday - 9 * Tuesday - 13 * Wednesday - 8 * Thursday - 15 * Friday - 5 * Saturday - 24

* All-Star Weekend: The NHL All-Star Game and All-Star Skills competition returns on February 5 and 6 at UBS Arena on Long Island, NY. The All-Star Game will feature five international teams (Canada, Finland, Sweden, USA, and a World team comprised of international players from countries other than the other four participating) competing in a three-on-three tournament. The All-Star Skills competition will include 10 stars aged 25 and younger, and see them compete in eight events, including fastest skater, hardest shot, accuracy shooting, and more!

The team also announced today the dates and opponents for the team’s 2026.27 pre-season schedule. The schedule includes four games, featuring two at Rogers Arena and two on the road, with the first matchup set for Saturday, September 19 in Seattle.

Vancouver will face the Seattle Kraken twice during the pre-season, opening on the road before closing their exhibition schedule at Rogers Arena. Vancouver will also visit the Calgary Flames and host the Edmonton Oilers.

The Canucks complete 2026.27 pre-season schedule can be found below.

2026.27 VANCOUVER CANUCKS PRE-SEASON GAME SCHEDULE