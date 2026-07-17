Caleb Malhotra and Adam Novotný Join Canucks Insider Podcast to Chat about Their Hockey Journeys

It is the beginning of a new journey for Vancouver Canucks prospects Caleb Malhotra and Adam Novotný.

Both were recently drafted third and 24th overall respectively in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft by the Canucks, which was an experience that was an unforgettable milestone for both of them as they take that next step in their hockey careers.

“Walking up on stage, kind of flicking through all the moments, all the adversity you went through, and how you kind of powered through it, and then you’re getting up there and seeing all the bright lights, you’re putting on that jersey and you’re like ‘Wow, I get to start and try and play in the NHL,” Malhotra said.

There is a lot of excitement coming to Vancouver for both Malhotra and Novotný, with lots to love about the city. It was Novotny’s first time coming to Vancouver during Development Camp, and he immediately took a liking to what it had to offer.

“I love all the mountains around here, and you look around and it’s just beautiful in general. I love the nature here,” Novotný said.

For Malhotra, there is familiarity with the city, having spent a lot of his childhood living and playing hockey in Vancouver. Putting on the Canucks jersey for the first time signified a full circle moment that was years in the making, a moment that Malhotra feels was meant to be.

“Starting as a kid in Vancouver, playing minor hockey and getting that picture with FIN and just being around the team and stuff, and then actually getting to put on that jersey, the only way to describe it was [it] felt right,” Malhotra said. “I’m just going to try and bring my best to that little kid and show him what I’m made of.”

While it is Novotný’s first time in Vancouver, he moved to Canada from Czechia to play for the Peterborough Petes of the OHL and has already started getting acclimated to the differences between here and his home country.

“You live with a different family and on the other side of the world so it’s just a little bit different,” Novotný said. “The culture in general is different, so it took me a couple days, maybe a week to adjust, but you then get used to it and everything’s fine,” he said.

Malhotra and Novotný represent the beginning of a new era for the Vancouver Canucks, as the team enters its rebuilding phase. Both athletes aspire to push their game and grow as both players and individuals before making that jump to the NHL level, and that process is one that is welcomed, and will be very exciting.

“I think a lot of things have to improve for me as a player before I’m able to be a Vancouver Canuck, but I think I’m ready for the challenge and I’m going to try and dominate,” Malhotra said.

Novotný echoed a similar sentiment, holding similar plans to develop his game as well.

“I need to work on a lot of stuff, I need to get better at everything,” Novotný said. “Consistency is huge in hockey, you have to be consistent in practice and in the games.”

This next step for the team will be an exciting one to watch as the young prospects within the organization work to make their mark for both their careers and for the team.

Listen to this and much more as Malhotra and Novotný join Chris Faber on the latest episode of the Canucks Insider Podcast.