CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH GUILLAUME BRISEBOIS ON A ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

2526 - TRADE - 2 TEAM TEXT ONLY - CDC 9
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenceman Guillaume Brisebois on a one-year, two-way contract.

Brisebois, 28, skated in nine games with the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) in 2025.26, recording two points (1-1-2), two penalty minutes, and a +4 plus/minus rating. 

The 6’2”, 175lbs defenceman has skated in 30 career NHL games, all with Vancouver, registering three points (1-2-3) and six penalty minutes. He has appeared in an additional 306 AHL games, split between the Utica Comets and Abbotsford, collecting 67 points (17-50-67), 127 penalty minutes, and a +38 plus/minus rating, and 31 career playoff games, adding four points (2-2-4) and four penalty minutes and helped Abbotsford capture the Calder Cup in 2024.25.

The Longueuil, QC native has represented Canada on multiple occasions in his career, including the 2013 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, the 2014 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, winning gold, and the 2015 U18 World Championships, winning bronze. 

Brisebois was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round, 66th overall, in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

Canucks Development Camp Focuses on Hard Work and Relationship-Building

Brendan Gallagher Calls Opportunity with Canucks an ‘Exciting Challenge’

CANUCKS ACQUIRE BRENDAN GALLAGHER FROM MONTREAL

CANUCKS ACQUIRE A 3RD ROUND PICK FROM NASHVILLE

CANUCKS SELECT NINE PLAYERS AT THE 2026 NHL ENTRY DRAFT

Canucks Target Size and Compete with 7 Selections on Day 2 of NHL Entry Draft

Fresh Off Draft Night: Caleb Malhotra and Adam Novotný Join Canucks Insider Podcast

Ryan Johnson Discusses the Canucks’ Two First-Round Picks at 2026 NHL Entry Draft

VANCOUVER CANUCKS SELECT CALEB MALHOTRA AND ADAM NOVOTNÝ ON DAY 1 OF THE 2026 NHL ENTRY DRAFT

General Manager Ryan Johnson Speaks to Media Ahead of NHL Entry Draft

NHL Draft Preview and Sportsnet Analyst Predictions

Building Blue: Braeden Cootes Reflects on his Draft Day

The Building Blocks of a Canucks Draft Pick

Developing the Future: A Conversation with New Abbotsford GM Richard Seeley

VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2026 DEVELOPMENT CAMP

RBC AND CANUCKS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT (CSE) ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP; RBC LOGO TO BE FEATURED ON VANCOUVER CANUCKS HOME JERSEYS

Daren Hermiston Plans to Integrate Data, Collaboration and Culture into Canucks’ Development Department