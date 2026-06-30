CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH GUILLAUME BRISEBOIS ON A ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenceman Guillaume Brisebois on a one-year, two-way contract.

Brisebois, 28, skated in nine games with the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) in 2025.26, recording two points (1-1-2), two penalty minutes, and a +4 plus/minus rating.

The 6’2”, 175lbs defenceman has skated in 30 career NHL games, all with Vancouver, registering three points (1-2-3) and six penalty minutes. He has appeared in an additional 306 AHL games, split between the Utica Comets and Abbotsford, collecting 67 points (17-50-67), 127 penalty minutes, and a +38 plus/minus rating, and 31 career playoff games, adding four points (2-2-4) and four penalty minutes and helped Abbotsford capture the Calder Cup in 2024.25.

The Longueuil, QC native has represented Canada on multiple occasions in his career, including the 2013 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, the 2014 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, winning gold, and the 2015 U18 World Championships, winning bronze.

Brisebois was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round, 66th overall, in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.