Canucks Development Camp Focuses on Hard Work and Relationship-Building

The Vancouver Canucks’ prospects took the ice on Tuesday as Development Camp began at the Rogers Forum. The group is eager and excited to begin the week of work, and coaches are already noticing players building relationships with each other and with the development staff.

Canucks Skills and Skating Coach Jason Krog has helped take the lead on running this year’s camp.

“Development Camp is fun. It’s my third one now, and last year I had a little bit more of a role, and I’d say I’m primarily responsible for the on-ice and the video sessions,” said Krog.

“This is a great group of guys. I feel like this year, the guys are already friendlier. They have loosened up already with each other. In previous years, I felt like the third or fourth day before guys were comfortable talking more. This year, everyone is comfortable, and the tone has been set by Ryan Johnson. He told them not to worry about making mistakes and just be a good teammate and have fun.”

Former Canuck Alex Edler has joined the camp as a coach, and the long-time NHLer is enjoying his return to the rink.

“I've been away from the game for a bit, which has been nice, some family time, but lately I've been feeling that I want to do something, and I'd like to get back into it. To have the opportunity to be here this week with the prospects of Vancouver, it's been great,” said Edler.

Caleb Malhotra has had a whirlwind week and is ecstatic to put on Canucks gear and have some fun with his fellow Canucks’ prospects.

“It was a good sweat, getting to know the guys to see what kind of players they are, and you get to know them a little better, so it was fun. It was a good skate,” said Malhotra.

“I’m trying to learn all the staff members’ names and just get to know everybody a lot better. I think that’s probably my main focus. I want to be able to work hard and compete, but that’s kind of the baseline.”

Krog likes how the first day of on-ice drills has gone and is excited to continue seeing these prospects work hard and build their relationships at this camp.

“They bring so much energy, as coaching staff, we want to bring a lot of energy too and make it special for them. It should be memorable; getting drafted and being part of their NHL franchise is a lifelong dream. We want to set the tone the right way to let them learn about the organization, and get them off on the right foot,” said Krog.

Canucks Development Camp continues to be a highlight for all their prospects, and, as Development Coaches Mikael Samuelsson and Mike Komisarek have always said, it is the first step in building a connectionwith them.

“Building relationships here is huge. If you don't have the trust and respect of the players, a lot of time, it goes in one ear and out the other here. So in order to do that, you have to be vulnerable with them, and just make them comfortable,” said Krog.

“You have to talk to them and get to know them a little bit, and they respect that, and then they're more apt to listen, and then that's when you can build a relationship, and then you can start teaching them and coaching them.”

The Canucks will have two more on-ice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, while having plenty of relationship-building activities throughout the camp. The goal is to get these players working hard and to establish a relationship that will last for years, so that the players and coaches can achieve the final goal of making it to and staying in the NHL.