Brendan Gallagher Calls Opportunity with Canucks an ‘Exciting Challenge’

Brendan Gallagher has built his reputation over 14 NHL seasons as much for his leadership as his relentless style of play.

Now, as he begins the next chapter of his career in Vancouver, the newest member of the Canucks organization is excited that things have worked out this way.

“It was maybe the worst-kept secret, but this was kind of what I had hoped for both myself as a professional, but also my family,” Gallagher said.

“I'm extremely excited to be a Canuck, and to embrace everything about it, and to get going with the guys. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson says Gallagher’s enthusiasm in coming to Vancouver played a role in his acquisition. Johnson believes Gallagher’s experience, competitiveness, and professionalism make him an ideal fit for where the Canucks are heading.

“Anytime somebody really wants to be in your organization, it's hard not to love the idea of it,” Johnson said.

“We are over the moon to have him. He's talking about doing anything he can to help where we are at and help us grow, and I think the common word he kept using was ‘build’ and that's what we're doing here is trying to build something; an environment that is strong and that is sustainable, and he's going to be a massive piece of that.”

While Johnson likes his team to play an up-tempo game, he also discussed wanting to make the game tougher on opponents, something that Gallagher is known for.

“I do want to be harder to play against. I think with the addition today, obviously, Brendan is extremely difficult to play against - he plays an inside game,” Johnson said.

Gallagher spent his 14-year career with the Montreal Canadiens after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Draft.

He wanted to start a new chapter in Vancouver, looking for an opportunity to make an impact. Gallagher’s focus is getting to know his new teammates and finding ways to contribute both on and off the ice.

“I'm really excited to just get around the guys, see what's been going on around there, and I looked around they have a lot of talent, they have good youth, there's going to be excitement,” he said.

“Playing as long as I have and seeing things, different teammates and coaches, I've had different experiences. I hope there's some young players I can help out, help expedite their development [like] certain areas of what being a pro is all about, that I'll be able to hopefully bring to the group.”

The 34-year-old has experienced playoff runs, rebuilding years, and played a big role in the Canadiens leadership, wearing a letter for 11 of the 14 year he spent there. He’s learned a lot about being on a rebuilding team from veterans when he was in Montreal, and he wants to help pass that on in Vancouver.

“It's a new opportunity, new experience for me as a hockey player, and that's an exciting challenge,” Gallagher said.

“I think one of the most important things we did [in Montreal], that sometimes gets overlooked, obviously, you add good players, but in terms of culture, I think we created a really good culture here, and that comes from your darkest days, and having guys that want to be around and are committed to the process, believe in the process, and I think that's really important. Any organization, whether it's sport or anything, I think is nothing without culture, and I think first and foremost that'll be the focus, and I think that's something I can help out with.”

He says his focus of taking it one season at a time hasn’t wavered since his first season in the league, and he’s already got a good summer of offseason training underway.

Gallagher also reflected on the type of veteran leader Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra was when they were teammates during the 2014-15 season.

“I was a young player, and he was eager to share his knowledge, whether it be face-offs, which he was as good as anyone with young players, and grabbing guys, or just on the road if he saw a guy was struggling. He'd just pull you aside and have a chat. Manny was a great teammate,” Gallagher said. “It was a pleasure to play with him, and I'm very looking forward to playing for him, and a guy that I'm sure everyone will be excited to go to battle for.”

Gallagher sees a talented young roster, an opportunity to make an impact, and he’s bringing a belief in the habits, accountability, and culture to help a young team move forward.