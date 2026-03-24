TONIGHT’S CANUCKS FOR KIDS FUND 50/50 TO SUPPORT SEDIN FAMILY FOUNDATION

Vancouver, BC – The Vancouver Canucks and Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) are pleased to announce that proceeds from the 50/50 raffle for tonight's game on March 24th at 7:00pm against the Anaheim Ducks will benefit the Sedin Family Foundation (SFF) through their ongoing partnership to support an annual initiative serving families across British Columbia. Support the Sedin Family Foundation and get a chance to win big. Don’t miss your chance to make an impact, purchase your tickets today HERE.

The Sedin Family Foundation was established in 2013 by Henrik & Johanna and Daniel & Marinette Sedin to support children's health and education with a focus on family wellness in communities throughout the province of British Columbia. The Foundation partners with schools, community groups, and social service agencies to identify needs and find creative and unique ways to make a difference for children and families. Projects have been funded in communities including Surrey, Vancouver, Victoria, the District of Kent, Port Hardy, Abbotsford, and Kelowna.

“Daniel and Henrik Sedin’s legacy in Vancouver extends far beyond the game of hockey and into the heart of our community,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “We encourage fans to come together on this special night to help raise vital funds for children and families who need it most. We are proud to donate the proceeds of our 50/50 raffle to the Sedin Family Foundation and support their meaningful initiatives.”

Last year, the funds raised supported the northern communities of Tatla Lake, Prince George, Valemount, Fort St. James, Nechako Lakes, Chetwynd, Vanderhoof and Williams Lake. School food programs, clothing, necessities, and community food banks were the areas with the greatest need. By providing consistent access to food and essentials, this helps reduce barriers, foster independence, and strengthen connections between school and home, creating a more supportive and caring school community.

“We are very grateful that again this year the proceeds from today’s CFKF 50/50 will be directed to the Sedin Family Foundation,” said Henrik Sedin. “Our continued partnership with the Canucks and Canucks for Kids Fund enables us to support many families across British Columbia at a time when the need is unprecedented.”

“Our schools in British Columbia are working hard to support their students and families every day. We’re fortunate to be able to contribute to the food programs in schools that are so important for success in learning”, said Daniel Sedin. “We really appreciate how Canucks fans support the 50/50 and our work helping communities and the people throughout the province.”

To date, the joint initiative between the CFKF and the Sedin Family Foundation has invested more than $450,000 in communities across British Columbia. Through its continued partnership with the Canucks, the Foundation looks forward to deepening its support for families throughout the province.

ONLINE 50/50 INFORMATION:

Participants can purchase from the following ticket pack options:

500 Tickets for $100

225 Tickets for $50

100 Tickets for $25

5 Tickets for $10

Online sales are now live and can be purchased at vancouvercanucks5050.com until the end of the 2nd intermission. The prize is 50 percent of the total final jackpot amount. The winning ticket number will be posted online at canucks.com/5050 shortly after the draw.

Online tickets can only be purchased by fans located within British Columbia at the time of purchase. Must be 19+ to play. Know your limit, play within it.

About the Canucks for Kids Fund

The Canucks for Kids Fund dedicates resources to assist charities which support children’s health and wellness, foster the development of grassroots hockey, and facilitate and encourage education in British Columbia. Thanks to the generosity of our fans, donors, players, employees and sponsor partners, the Canucks for Kids Fund has granted over $115 million to charities in British Columbia over the last 40 years.

About the Sedin Family Foundation

The Sedin Family Foundation was created in 2013 by Henrik, Johanna, Daniel and Marinette Sedin to establish a legacy of giving that reflects their values, interests and commitment to the community where the families live and work. The foundation works to fill immediate needs in two areas - Family Wellness and Children’s Health & Education.