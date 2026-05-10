CANUCKS AND LIUNA LOCAL 1611 ANNOUNCE LILLOOET REC CENTRE WINNER OF THE “GAME CHANGER RENO” CONTEST

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks, in partnership with LiUNA Local 1611, are excited to announce that the Lillooet REC Centre, located in Lillooet, B.C., has been named the winner of this year’s “Game Changer Reno” contest.

“We’re proud to support the Lillooet REC Centre with a $100,000 investment to help fund key upgrades and ensure it remains a vibrant hub for the community,” said Michael Doyle, President, Business Operations, Canucks Sports & Entertainment. “Working alongside LiUNA Local 1611 on this initiative reflects our shared dedication to strengthening communities and growing youth hockey across B.C., while recognizing the importance of maintaining the facilities that bring people together.”

"We’re incredibly grateful to the Vancouver Canucks and LiUNA Local 1611 for investing in Lillooet’s recreation facilities and, more importantly, in our young people,” said Joe McCulloch, Chief Administrative Officer, District of Lillooet. “This event is about more than hockey - it’s about community pride, opportunity, and creating lasting experiences for families across our region."

"Families have been coming to Lillooet’s local recreation centre for almost 40 years to experience sport, recreation, art, culture and education,” said Nav Malhotra, Business Manager/Secretary-Treasurer for LiUNA Local 1611. “It already has a well-earned reputation as the heart of the community, and just needs a little TLC, which we are proud and privileged to provide."

On May 9, the Canucks were joined by LiUNA Local 1611 in Lillooet to present a $100,000 cheque during a special ceremony. The event brought together the District of Lillooet to celebrate and recognize the positive impact that these funds will have. The Lillooet REC Centre serves as a central gathering place for local residents and fosters teamwork, pride, and community spirit. The Canucks were represented by alumni and Ring of Honour inductee Kirk McLean and the team’s mascot, FIN.