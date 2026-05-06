Building Blue: Gabe Chiarot Set for OHL Finals Showdown

GabeChiarotOHLFinals
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

Gabriel Chiarot and the Kitchener Rangers will take on the Barrie Colts in the OHL Finals with a trip to the Memorial Cup on the line.  

The Rangers beat the Windsor Spitfires in five games to take home the Wayne Gretzky Trophy in the Western Conference championship, and have only lost two games in three rounds, proving their resilience through the playoffs.  

Chiarot has embraced the playoff atmosphere and is having fun playing in high-stakes games. 

“Our coach preaches a lot that pressure is a privilege, and I think we've embraced that this year, being one of the top teams in the league and right now being in the finals,” Chiarot said. 

“It's an exciting time, and I've never been in a championship this big. It's going to be lots of fun, and I'm pretty confident in our team, which makes it even better.” 

Chiarot has seven points (3-4-7) through 14 playoff games and has continued to create opportunities to score. He had a wrap-around assist in the third game of the Western Conference Finals to bring the Rangers within one goal with five minutes left in the third quarter.

It will be an exciting finals matchup as the two games the Rangers and Colts played during the regular season went into overtime, with the Colts winning both. Chiarot says having played a tough team like the Spitfires in the conference finals is a good primer. 

“They relate a lot to Windsor in how they play in their structure – aggressive, and they're really physical. I think they're also going to try and beat us up. They have some big defencemen on their team, and their goalie is pretty hot, especially the last few games he's been really good.” 

Chiarot said the Rangers need to continue to play disciplined, staying out of the box and sticking to their game. 

“We know we can outskate them, we know we're the better skating team, and we have more skill. Not getting caught up with their stuff after the whistle and playing our game is going to be key,” he said. 

A unique element of the OHL Finals is that Chiarot will be up against a couple of very familiar faces. Two of his former teammates from the Brampton Steelheads, defenceman Parker von Richter, and forward Mason Zebeski, were traded to the Colts at the deadline. 

“That should be pretty interesting playing against them in the finals. I had been teammates with them for two and a half years, actually, I billeted with von Richter my first year, so we're pretty close. I don't think there'll be a lot of texting during this series,” Chiarot laughed. 

In the Western Conference Finals against Windsor, the Rangers went a scorching 19 for 20 on the penalty kill and scored three shorthanded goals. Kitchener’s regular-season kill percentage was 81.1%. 

“Special teams was a huge thing for us. We played good, and our goaltending did well when we needed it to be. It was a good series,” he said. 

“It really helps out a lot, especially when you're at home too, and you get the crowd into it, you kill off a penalty, and then the crowd is cheering, and you can kind of feel the game shift into our hands,” he said. 

Kitchener was humming on the power play at 40 percent (6 for 15), winning their first game against the Spitfires on the power play in overtime after Chiarot drew a penalty.  

“Seven seconds in on the power play in overtime we score and that just set the momentum for the series I think,” he said. 

During the regular season, the Rangers were fourth in league standings on the power play, converting 26.1 percent, while the Barrie Colts were third in the league, clicking at 26.5 percent. 

The Rangers are the higher seed and are hosting the Barrie Colts at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium to start the series. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

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