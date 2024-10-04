Stream Canucks Games on Prime Video and Access Exclusive NHL Content

24.25 Vancouver Canucks - Amazon Promo - Launch Graphics - CDC
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

The NHL season is about to kick off and we’re here to get you set up, so you don’t miss a minute of Canucks action.

The six-part docuseries FACEOFF: Inside the NHL premieres on Prime Video globally today, Friday, October 4. The docuseries, created by Box To Box Films (the producers of Drive to Survive) and NHL Productions, followed the NHL’s most compelling players last season, including Quinn Hughes. The series will feature in-depth interviews with key players, their rivals and their closest inner circle – teammates, coaches and family – giving fans a closer look at what life is like and what it takes to make it in the NHL.

Watch the docuseries here.

In addition to Hughes, the list of superstar players followed includes Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman; Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog; Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and forwards Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman; Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk; Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg; New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba; Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander; and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel, among others.

The episodes are as follows:

Episode 1 – Best of Rivals featuring William Nylander and David Pastrnak

Episode 2 – As Tough As It Gets featuring Filip Forsberg and Jack Eichel

Episode 3 – Learning to Win featuring Jeremy Swayman and Matthew Tkachuk

Episode 4 – The Captains featuring Quinn Hughes, Gabriel Landeskog and Jacob Trouba

Episode 5 – Cup or Bust Part I featuring Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman

Episode 6 – Cup or Bust Part II featuring Matthew Tkachuk and Connor McDavid

Monday night games are a little different this season, with all national regular season Monday night games streaming in English on Prime Video, aptly named Prime Monday Night Hockey.

Four Canucks games will be streamed on Prime Monday Night Hockey and their first game is a home game against the San Jose Sharks on December 23rd at 6 p.m. You can view the entire 26-game Monday national hockey schedule here.

Prime Video and NHL Productions will also have a Thursday night show called NHL Coast to Coast which gives you live look-ins, highlights and expert analysis of every NHL game. The show is hosted by Andi Petrillo and will be joined by a rotating panel of guest contributors. Petrillo is also one of the analysts on Prime Monday Night Hockey.

The broadcast team includes John Forslund as play-by-play announcer, Adnan Virk as a host and five analysts: Mark Messier, Thomas Hickey, Blake Bolden, Shane Hnidy, and Jody Shelley.

Get ready to cheer on the Canucks this season and don’t miss a moment of the action with Prime Monday Night Hockey and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. The puck drops soon, so mark your calendars!

