DeBrusk Calls Game in Overtime, Canucks Push Past Sharks 2-1

The Vancouver Canucks had a late push against the San Jose Sharks to take the game 2-1 at Rogers Arena.

Jake DeBrusk had the overtime goal, notching a career-high 28th goal of the season.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet said he’s been happy with DeBrusk’s net front play throughout the season and his efficiency on the power play, scoring 14 goals.

“Now he’s one of the top power play guys, he didn't play in Boston much power play. That's a positive – a lot of goals around the net,” Tocchet said.

Quinn Hughes’ assist on the game-winner tied the franchise record for points by a defenceman with Alex Edler (409). It is the fourth consecutive season Hughes has tallied at least 60 assists.

“I was lucky enough to watch Edler break it. I think it was my first career game when he did. Very honoured. It’s been a blessing to play here,” Hughes said.