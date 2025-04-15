DeBrusk Calls Game in Overtime, Canucks Push Past Sharks 2-1

GAME RECAP - CDC 42
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks had a late push against the San Jose Sharks to take the game 2-1 at Rogers Arena.

Jake DeBrusk had the overtime goal, notching a career-high 28th goal of the season.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet said he’s been happy with DeBrusk’s net front play throughout the season and his efficiency on the power play, scoring 14 goals.

“Now he’s one of the top power play guys, he didn't play in Boston much power play. That's a positive – a lot of goals around the net,” Tocchet said.

Quinn Hughes’ assist on the game-winner tied the franchise record for points by a defenceman with Alex Edler (409). It is the fourth consecutive season Hughes has tallied at least 60 assists.

“I was lucky enough to watch Edler break it. I think it was my first career game when he did. Very honoured. It’s been a blessing to play here,” Hughes said.

Hughes is always looking for ways to get better and Tocchet is happy for the Canucks’ captain to achieve another milestone.

“He's a pleasure to coach. He loves the game. He wants to win. He wants to keep getting better at his game. He's emerging every day as a leader. He's probably hurt more than anybody about not making the playoffs, so, he’ll use that as motivation,” Tocchet said.

In his debut with Vancouver, Nikita Tolopilo turned aside 15 shots.

Kirill Kudryavtsev – Tolopilo's roommate in Abbotsford – also played in his Vancouver debut and Tocchet said it good for the younger players to get a taste of NHL action, so they know what the standard is.

Goals

The game was knotted 0-0 at the first intermission, but Vancouver native, Macklin Celebrini scored in the second period on the power play for the Sharks, giving San Jose a 1-0 lead going into the final break.

In the third period Linus Karlsson drove the net and picked up a loose puck, backhanding it into the net for his third goal of the season and sending the game into overtime.

In the extra frame, Jake DeBrusk’s wrist shot net front was the game-winner.

Up Next

For their final game of the season, the Canucks take on the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Arena on Wednesday, April 16 at 7:00 p.m. PT.

