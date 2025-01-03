Rookie Forward Max Sasson Leans on Speed and Trust with Coaching Staff to Fit in at the NHL Level

INSIDER - CDC
By Chris Faber

There is a moment in every NHL player’s career when they are hit with the realization of living out their childhood dream.

For Max Sasson, that came on November 23rd when he made his debut in the world’s top league. With his family in attendance, Sasson took his solo rookie lap in warm-up and from there, has been fighting on every shift to prove that he can belong at this level.

His first game was nothing more than a blur in the memory bank but his second game in the NHL brought a moment that will make Sasson laugh every time he thinks about it.

“When we played Pittsburgh, Crosby was going back for a puck, and Letang said, ‘You got time. You got time. Sid, you got time.’ I went back to the bench, and I was like, holy cow, this is the NHL. These are the guys I watched play against the Red Wings when I was seven years old. And now I’m playing against them. Yeah, that was pretty surreal.”

Though there are a lot of warm and fuzzy feelings about being in the NHL, Sasson will be the first to tell you that every game still feels like it could be his last with the Canucks and that is driving him to compete on every shift and make tough decisions for the coaching staff.

“You never know with the call-up, and I'm really trying to make a good impression, just keep making that good impression and show that I’m working to stay up here and not leave.”

After 16 games with the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL, Sasson was called up to the NHL and has now played in 15 NHL games this season. The Birmingham, Michigan native picked up an assist in his first two NHL games, potted his first two-assist game on December 12th, and scored his first goal in the NHL on December 14th against the Boston Bruins.

Head coach Rick Tocchet is on the same page as Sasson about what he needs to do to be successful in the NHL. Both the coach and player agree that speed is going to be the skill that gives Sasson the best chance of being an everyday NHL player.

“He’s added some speed to our lineup, and we need speed up front, especially up the middle,” said Tocchet. “A couple of games ago, he took the puck, he transported it from our blue line into their end with speed. That's big, and if we can keep developing that skill, that's a positive for him and us.”

Sasson is hyper-aware that his speed is going to be something he must lean on to stick in the NHL, but he has used the minds of the coaching staff to help him continue to be a predictable player and be able to fit in with the Canucks’ system.

So far, so good for the 24-year-old, who has been on the ice for seven goals for and three against at five-on-five. He has bounced around the lineup but has learned a lot from his most consistent linemate, Danton Heinen.

“He has been unbelievable,” said Sasson of Heinen. “He gives me really good advice almost every day. Even when I was out of the lineup, he was talking to me and telling me his stories. Just recently, he’s been harping on me to not change a thing, and he keeps telling me that I’m playing well. He's been awesome to me since I got here.”

Motivation is key for any athlete and Sasson is not lacking any as he continues to work to earn the coaches’ trust to use him in the lineup.

“Just being here with NHLers and travelling with them, I think that's enough motivation in itself,” said Sasson. “We all dreamed of playing in the NHL, playing in front of these big crowds and our fans. Every day I come to the rink, it's an opportunity to try to solidify myself as a player in this league. My mind is focused on remembering that dream and trying to live it as long as you can.”

Sasson will continue to work on being consistent in every game and is leaving his trust in the coaching staff in that journey. He is going to control what he can control, and the main focus he has right now is just continuing to prove that he belongs.

No matter where he is in the lineup, Sasson wants to impact the game in a positive way and is always looking to use his speed when open ice presents itself to him.

For now, Sasson is continuing to uphold his high energy around the locker room and is ready for any assignment that he is given.

“Whoever I'm playing with, I'm happy with,” said Sasson. “Everyone has been so good to me, all my linemates have been helping me out, and if I have questions, they are always willing to help. And for me, just talking to the guys has helped a lot.”

Insider Extra: Wise Words from Yogi

When asked if there is anyone who sticks out as the most helpful since coming to the NHL, Sasson mentioned Canucks’ assistant coach Yogi Švejkovský.

Švejkovský continues to be an integral part of the coaching staff, and he knows all about how hard work gets you to the NHL.

“Yogi told me when I first got in against Boston, he was like, ‘the day you get comfortable is the day you're out of the league,’ and that has stuck with me. I’m never coming in here feeling like I'm entitled to anything, because this sport is about the next day and what have you done for me lately? I've focused on that my whole career, and I'm going to keep doing that here.”

