Olympic Hockey Primer: Who to Watch from the Canucks and When They Play

There are seven players from the Vancouver Canucks organization who are participating in this year’s Winter Olympics. Here’s who they are, and when they play.

Czechia: Filip Hronek & David Kämpf

Filip Hronek won a bronze medal with Czechia at the 2022 World Championships. He has played for Czechia at five World Championships and represented his home country at two World Junior Championships.

The 28-year-old defenceman was named to the 2019 World Championships All-Star team. He was named the tournament’s top defenceman and led in points (11) and assists (8) from a defenceman.

David Kämpf won a gold medal with Czechia at the 2024 World Championships and a bronze medal alongside Hronek at the 2022 tournament. He has played in three World Championships and two World Juniors.

Schedule:

Thursday, February 12 at 7:40 a.m. PT: Canada vs Czechia

Friday, February 13 at 7:40 a.m. PT: Czechia vs France

Sunday, February 15 at 3:10 a.m. PT: Czechia vs Switzerland

Finland: Kevin Lankinen

Kevin Lankinen played in last year’s 4 Nations tournament, posting a 1-1-0 record with Finland. He won a gold medal with Finland in the 2019 World Championships.

Lankinen has the best goals-against average in the 2019 tournament, posting a 1.74 GAA. He went 7-1-0 in the tournament, posting a .942% save percentage with two shutouts.

Schedule:

Wednesday, February 11 at 7:40 a.m. PT: Finland vs Slovakia

Friday, February 13 at 3:10 a.m. PT: Sweden vs Finland

Saturday, February 14 at 7:40 a.m. PT: Italy vs Finland

Germany: Lukas Reichel

Lukas Reichel has played in four World Championships with Germany. He has eight goals throughout those tournaments.

The 23-year-old played in one World Junior Championships, where he scored three goals and added two assists in seven games.

Schedule:

Thursday, February 12 at 12:10 p.m. PT: Denmark vs Germany

Saturday, February 14 at 3:10 a.m. PT: Latvia vs Germany

Sunday, February 15 at 12:10 p.m. PT: Germany vs United States

Latvia: Teddy Blueger & Anri Ravinskis

Teddy Blueger has played in three World Championships with Latvia, scoring three goals and adding five assists in 19 games.

Blueger has played in two World Junior Championships with his home country and one D1A World Juniors.

Anri Ravinskis has played in one World Championships with Latvia, and two World Juniors.

Schedule:

Thursday, February 12 at 12:10 p.m. PT: United States vs Latvia

Saturday, February 14 at 3:10 a.m. PT: Latvia vs Germany

Sunday, February 15 at 10:10 a.m. PT: Latvia vs Denmark

Sweden: Elias Pettersson

Elias Pettersson has won a gold medal at the 2018 World Championships and two silver medals at the World Junior Championships in his time with Sweden.

Pettersson has played in two World Championships and two World Juniors. He also represented Sweden at the 4 Nations tournament last year.

Schedule:

Wednesday, February 11 at 12:10 p.m. PT: Italy vs Sweden

Friday, February 13 at 3:10 a.m. PT: Sweden vs Finland

Saturday, February 14 at 3:10 a.m. PT: Slovakia vs Sweden

Finals

The quarterfinals are on Wednesday, February 18, with the first game starting at 3:10 a.m. PT and the final game at 12:10 p.m. PT.

The semifinals are on Saturday, February 20, at 7:40 a.m. PT and 12:10 p.m PT.

The bronze medal game is Saturday, February 2,1 at 11:40 a.m. PT.

The gold medal game is Sunday, February 22, at 5:10 a.m. PT.