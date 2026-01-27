CANUCKS ANNOUNCE THATCHER DEMKO WILL NOT PLAY REMAINDER OF THE SEASON

Demko is set to undergo hip surgery

2526 - VAN - BRA - SEASON REFRESH - SOCIAL - PRESS RELEASE TEMPLATE - CDC 1
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that goaltender Thatcher Demko will undergo hip surgery and will not play for the remainder of the 2025.26 season.

“After consulting with our team doctors and outside specialists, Thatcher Demko will be shut down for the rest of the year,” said Allvin. “Thatcher will undergo surgery next week for an injury unrelated to the one that kept him out of action last season. Following his rehab, he will be ready for the start of training camp in September.”

Demko last suited up for the team on Saturday, January 10th against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 6’4”, 192lbs goaltender appeared in 20 games for Vancouver this season, posting an 8-10-1 record with a 2.90 goals-against average, a .897 save percentage, and one shutout.

News Feed

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Sharks

Canucks Host Sharks for Pacific Division Matchup on Tuesday Night

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Penguins

Canucks Host Penguins for Sunday Afternoon Matchup at Rogers Arena

Marcus Pettersson Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Leadership and Guiding Young Players through the NHL

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Devils

Canucks Hit Halfway Point of Homestand with Devils in Town for Firefighters Night on Friday

Building Blue: Wilson Björck Returns to NCAA with a Gold Medal in his Pocket

From the NHL to Minor Hockey, Hockey Talks Keeps the Conversation Going

CANUCKS TO RECOGNIZE FIREFIGHTERS DEDICATION ON JANUARY 23RD

Brock Boeser’s Two-Point Night Helps Canucks to 4-3 Win Over Capitals

Carving a Path: Artist Brent Haddow Brings Canucks’ Pride Night Jersey to Life

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Capitals

Canucks Host Capitals on Wednesday Night as Homestand Continues

General Manager Patrik Allvin Speaks on Kiefer Sherwood Trade

CANUCKS TO RAISE AWARENESS FOR MENTAL HEALTH DURING 14TH ANNUAL HOCKEY TALKS

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Islanders

Canucks Continue Homestand with Islanders in Town on Monday Night