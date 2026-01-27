CANUCKS ANNOUNCE THATCHER DEMKO WILL NOT PLAY REMAINDER OF THE SEASON

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that goaltender Thatcher Demko will undergo hip surgery and will not play for the remainder of the 2025.26 season.

“After consulting with our team doctors and outside specialists, Thatcher Demko will be shut down for the rest of the year,” said Allvin. “Thatcher will undergo surgery next week for an injury unrelated to the one that kept him out of action last season. Following his rehab, he will be ready for the start of training camp in September.”

Demko last suited up for the team on Saturday, January 10th against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 6’4”, 192lbs goaltender appeared in 20 games for Vancouver this season, posting an 8-10-1 record with a 2.90 goals-against average, a .897 save percentage, and one shutout.