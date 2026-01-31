Canucks Host Leafs for Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday Night

Saturday night is going to be a fun one at Rogers Arena as the Vancouver Canucks host the Toronto Maple Leafs in an all-Canadian matchup on Hockey Night in Canada.

Nikita Tolopilo and Kevin Lankinen combined for a shutout on Thursday night against the Anaheim Ducks. It was the first combined shutout from Canucks goaltenders since Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith combined for one on March 9th, 2024.

Drew O’Connor scored the game-winning goal on Thursday, and it was his 13th goal of the season. The 27-year-old forward is just a few goals away from surpassing his career high of 16 goals. He has three goals in his last six games and is averaging 16:42 of ice time through that half-dozen-game stretch.

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Leafs come into Saturday’s game on a six-game losing streak.

They have averaged five goals against per game through the losing streak.

Saturday’s game will be the second game of a four-game road trip that will lead them into the Olympic break.

William Nylander leads the Leafs with 48 points this season, and though he has been injured since January 15th, he could return to the lineup for the Leafs on Saturday.

Auston Matthews leads his team with 26 goals this season. He has 22 goals at even strength this season, which is tied with Macklin Celebrini for fifth in the league.

Rookie forward Easton Cowan has scored seven goals and added 10 assists for 17 points this season.

Jake McCabe leads the Leafs in ice time; he averages 22:07 per game.

The Leafs are 83.5% on the penalty kill this season, which ranks fifth in the league. Scott Laughton leads the club with two shorthanded goals this season.

The Story: D-Petey’s Progression

Defenceman Elias Pettersson was given praise from his head coach on Thursday night, following a physical game from the 21-year-old defender.

“That was his best game of the year. I felt like he was not just getting the puck and moving it quick. When he had time and space, he’d take four or five extra strides, let his forwards get in their lanes and get going, and he made good decisions. He’s strong, he’s physical. I think this game will help him grow a lot,” said Adam Foote following Thursday’s win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Pettersson spoke to the media following Friday afternoon’s practice.

“I think I’ve been playing better. I think there are a lot of ups and downs in a season. Lately, it’s been feeling a lot better, and just kind of keep on building from that,” said Pettersson.

He went on to say that he has always said that he wants to be a physical player and took pride in being someone to stand up for his goaltender when he experienced some contact from the opposition.

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Jake DeBrusk: 1g-5a-6p

Filip Hronek: 2g-2a-4p

Elias Pettersson: 0g-4a-4p

Teddy Blueger: 3g-0a-3p

Brock Boeser: 2g-1a-3p

Drew O’Connor: 2g-1a-3p

When and Where to Watch

Saturday’s game is at 4:00 p.m. PT, and you can watch the game on Hockey Night in Canada or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.