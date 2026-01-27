Game Notes: Canucks vs. Sharks

CANUCKS VS SHARKS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, NBC Sports Southern California

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the third of four meetings between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov. 28 (road, 3-2 L), Dec. 27 (home, 6-3 L), Jan. 27 (home), and Apr. 11 (road).

Vancouver is 72-58-9-7 all-time against San Jose, including a 34-27-4-5 record at home

The Canucks are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games against the Sharks (3-2-0 in their last five).

Conor Garland leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against San Jose with 28 points (9-19-28) in 30 career games.

In 24 career games against the Sharks, Elias Pettersson has 23 points (8-15-23).

Tyler Myers has 20 points (2-18-20) in 38 career games against San Jose.

In 15 career games against the Sharks, Jake DeBrusk has 12 points (7-5-12).

Kevin Lankinen is 3-1-0 with a 2.94 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage in four career games against San Jose.

Nikita Tolopilo has a 1-1-0 record with a 1.96 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage in two career games against the Sharks.

QUICK NUMBERS

Zeev Buium ranks t-3rd amongst rookie defencemen in assists (15) and fourth points (20).

Drew O’Connor ranks t-8th in the NHL in shorthanded goals this season (2).

Filip Hronek has three points (0-3-3) in two games against the Sharks this season.

LAST MEETING – DEC. 27/25: VAN 3 vs SJS 6

Ryan Reaves opened the scoring 6:11 into the first…John Klingberg doubled the lead 1:44 later…Linus Karlsson got the Canucks on the board with a power play goal just past the 10 minute mark of the first…Conor Garland and Filip Hronek had the assists…William Eklund scored San Jose’s third of the contest with 7:22 left in the second…Marco Rossi scored his first as a Canuck 36 seconds into the third period…Hronek and Garland had the helpers…Igor Chernyshov added one for the Sharks 4:11 later…Drew O’Connor scored his second shorthanded goal of the season with 9:17 remaining to bring the Canucks within one…Macklin Celebrini gave the Sharks a two-goal lead with 3:40 left in regulation…Collin Graf added an empty-netter 35 seconds later…Kiefer Sherwood had five shots…Sherwood added five hits…Tyler Myers blocked four shots…Thatcher Demko made 31 saves.

2025.26 TEAM RANKS