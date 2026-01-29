Carolyn Wong’s Lunar New Year Design Gallops into the Year of the Horse

In the Chinese calendar, 2026 is the year of the Fire Horse – a symbol of ambition, passion, and unrelenting drive. To celebrate Lunar New Year, the Vancouver Canucks turned to a local illustrator and mural artist, Carolyn Wong, to create a logo that honours tradition while capturing the spirit of the organization and its community.

Wong, a Vancouver-based artist, incorporated the horse seamlessly into the Canucks orca emblem, blending cultural symbolism with team identity.

“These cultural traditions are very important and also very personal. So, for this design to be shared with the community at this level and at the scale is just absolutely surreal, and I'm beyond thrilled to have participated in this collaboration,” Wong said.

In Chinese culture, the horse represents independence, freedom, and momentum, while fire symbolizes transformative energy, intensity, and passion. Wong wove those elements into the design using the traditional red and gold colours associated with Lunar New Year to reinforce themes of luck and prosperity.