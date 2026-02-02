Canucks Begin February in Utah to Face Mammoth

The Vancouver Canucks hit the road for a final two games before the Olympic break and are in Utah to face the Mammoth on Monday night.

Monday’s game will be the second of three matchups between the Canucks and Mammoth this season. The Mammoth won the first game 4-1 on December 5th at Rogers Arena, and they will play again there on April 4th.

Filip Hronek has averaged 26:16 of ice time per game over his last seven games. He has two goals and three assists for five points in that stretch.

Elias Pettersson has five assists in his last five games.

Tom Willander has two goals in his last three games.

Quick Hits on the Competition

Utah is 28-23-4 this season. They are currently holding onto the first wild card spot in the Western Conference.

The Mammoth are much stronger at home than they are on the road. They are 15-8-2 at the Delta Center.

They have lost their last two games but had a five-game winning streak earlier in the month.

The Mammoth rank last in the league on the power play and 19th while shorthanded.

At five-on-five, they are fourth-best in the league, controlling 54.4% of the goal share; having scored 125 goals and allowed 105.

Clayton Keller leads the Mammoth with 50 points (16g-34a) through 55 games.

Keller is one of eight Mammoth players who have played in all 55 games this season.

Dylan Guenther leads his team with 24 goals this season.

The Story: Pucks on Net

Jake DeBrusk led the Canucks in shots on net (22) and individual scoring chances (28) over their eight-game homestand that concluded on Saturday evening.

He has 21 high-danger shot attempts and has been all around the crease in recent games. DeBrusk picked up six points over the homestand and now has 13 goals and 15 assists this season.