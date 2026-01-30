Drew O’Connor Strikes Late, Canucks Hold Anaheim Off 2-0

The Vancouver Canucks opened the scoring late in the game and battled to secure the win against the Anaheim Ducks 2-0 at Rogers Arena.

Head Coach Adam Foote said the group played simple and connected, especially on the defensive side of the puck, which was instrumental in the win.

“We seemed more solid coming back into our end. We were a lot faster going back for pucks, and we were more layered, so there were less slot plays and less east-west behind our net,” Foote said.

“It seemed like we got a little bit of confidence as the game went on. It seemed like we were putting pressure on them up ice in the neutral zone, and then our forecheck was where it was a few weeks ago, where we had a really strong F3. I know they've got some guys out, but they still have a good rush team, and our F3 was a lot better today.”

Nikita Tolopilo, played all but 2:11 and turned aside all 32 shots he faced, and Kevin Lankinen stopped 1 shot in the time he was between the pipes.

Tolopilo was going through concussion protocol after being ran into at the end of the first period, forcing him to miss the first couple of minutes of the second.

Tolopilo focused on playing to his structure and keeping his game simple, and wants to stick to the same process going forward.

“Every game, every night, it's so important. I'm just happy like that, we got a win and hopefully we're going to keep building on that and get more,” Tolopilo said.