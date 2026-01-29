Game Notes: Canucks vs. Ducks

CANUCKS VS DUCKS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, KCOP-13, Victory+

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of four meetings between the Canucks and Ducks this season: Nov. 26 (road, 5-4 W), Jan. 29 (home), Mar. 24 (home), and Apr. 12 (road).

Vancouver is 62-50-9-7 all-time against Anaheim, including a 33-27-2-3 record at home

The Canucks are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games against the Ducks (4-1-0 in their last five).

Evander Kane leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Anaheim with 29 points (15-14-29) in 38 career games.

In 21 career games against the Ducks, Elias Pettersson has 21 points (7-14-21).

Conor Garland has 19 points (6-13-19) in 30 career games against Anaheim.

In 15 career games against the Ducks, Filip Hronek has 13 points (4-9-13).

Kevin Lankinen is 4-0-0 with a 1.76 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage in four career games against Anaheim.

Nikita Tolopilo has a 1-0-0 record with a 4.01 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage in one career game against the Ducks.

QUICK NUMBERS

Drew O’Connor ranks t-9th in the NHL in shorthanded goals this season (2).

In his last four games, Jake DeBrusk has five points (1-4-5).

Elias Pettersson has four points (0-4-4) in his last three games.

LAST MEETING – NOV. 26/25: VAN 5 at ANA 2

Linus Karlsson opened the scoring just before the 10-minute-mark of the first…Max Sasson and Marcus Pettersson had the helpers…Evander Kane doubled the lead 1:58 later on the power play…Tom Willander and Filip Hronek were credited with the assists…Jackson LaCombe got the Ducks on the board nine seconds into the second…Conor Garland re-established the two-goal lead at 9:04 of the middle frame…Brock Boeser and Willander had the assists…Leo Carlsson brought Anaheim within one with 3:41 remaining in the second…Mason McTavish tied the game with just under 90 seconds left in the second…Sasson gave Vancouver the lead at 15:58 of the third…Hronek and Quinn Hughes had the assists…Drew O’Connor put one into the empty net with 1:52 remaining…Elias Pettersson had the lone helper…Cutter Gauthier got a late goal to bring Anaheim within one…Garland had five shots…Boeser, Aatu Räty David Kämpf, and Jake DeBrusk each had two hits…Hughes blocked three shots…Nikita Tolopilo made 37 saves.

2025.26 TEAM RANKS