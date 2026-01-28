CANUCKS TO CELEBRATE THE YEAR OF THE HORSE ON JANUARY 29TH

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are excited to celebrate Lunar New Year, presented by TD, when they take on the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, January 29th at 7:00pm. The night will commemorate the traditions and values of East Asian communities and their significance to the Lunar New Year, officially observed on February 17th, as fans come together to mark the Year of the Horse.

“Lunar New Year is a meaningful celebration rooted in tradition, family, and community, and we’re proud to ring in the New Year with our fans,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “The Year of the Horse inspires us to embrace the upcoming year with passion and energy, and we invite fans from all communities to come together for an exciting and vibrant evening celebrating culture and tradition.”

This year’s Lunar New Year–inspired Canucks logo was created by Carolyn Wong, an illustrator and mural artist based in Vancouver. As a first generation Chinese-Canadian, her work is a reflection of both eastern and western influences as she draws on nostalgic themes. Carolyn’s interpretation of the Canucks Orca logo bursts with motion, elegance and power, bringing colourful graphic forms together with dynamic natural elements. The Year of the Fire Horse is all about unstoppable momentum, fearless ambition, and raw energy. The logo design depicts a Fire Horse galloping with the wind, igniting a year of resolve, grit, and passion. Elegant and exciting flames surround the horse, igniting a year of drive, ambition, and raw power. Galloping into the wind, the horse moves forward to greet the year ahead with confidence. The mouth shape of the horse aligns with the original Orca logo in a fluid and resonant way, merging with the imprint of the Fire Horse.

This limited-edition collection with merchandise featuring Carolyn’s brand-new design, including hoodies, t-shirts, pucks, keychains, and more, available at the team store and Vanbase.ca.

Key highlights for the Lunar New Year Celebration include:

Party on the Plaza : Arrive early and join the fun! The Party on the Plaza kicks off at 5:00pm, with special Lunar New Year light-up letters perfect for photos, live music from Son of James, a vibrant traditional performance by Vancity Lion Dance, and an exciting demonstration by KyungHee Taekwondo!

: Arrive early and join the fun! The Party on the Plaza kicks off at 5:00pm, with special Lunar New Year light-up letters perfect for photos, live music from Son of James, a vibrant traditional performance by Vancity Lion Dance, and an exciting demonstration by KyungHee Taekwondo! In-Game Entertainment: Join us for a night to remember! First-generation, award-winning Vietnamese-Canadian actor Nhi Do will be the guest host for this special evening. Celine Wang will deliver beautiful renditions of the national anthems, and fans can enjoy intermission performances by KyungHee Taekwondo, Vancity Lion Dance, modern guzheng artist Michelle Kwan, and a haidilao hotpot face changing performance by Sichuan Opera Art!

Join us for a night to remember! First-generation, award-winning Vietnamese-Canadian actor Nhi Do will be the guest host for this special evening. Celine Wang will deliver beautiful renditions of the national anthems, and fans can enjoy intermission performances by KyungHee Taekwondo, Vancity Lion Dance, modern guzheng artist Michelle Kwan, and a haidilao hotpot face changing performance by Sichuan Opera Art! Lunar New Year Celebration Market: Explore the market on the concourse between Sections 101–103, featuring vendors and organizations from the community. Hon’s Wun-Tun House: Grab a sample of Hon’s delicious longevity noodles and learn more about their rich history. Hon’s had a vision to offer quality food with friendly service at a reasonable price, a philosophy that continues to inspire the restaurant to this day. Don’t miss out! Vancouver Chinatown Foundation: Visit the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, a registered charity committed to the revitalization of Chinatown, one of Canada’s most iconic neighbourhoods in the historic heart of Vancouver. The Foundation is dedicated to building a more resilient and sustainable community by promoting the well-being of those in need, while preserving Chinatown’s irreplaceable cultural heritage. Chinese Canadian Museum: Learn more about the Chinese Canadian Museum, which aspires to provide an invigorating and transformative experience for present and future generations through its exhibitions and programming throughout B.C. and Canada. The museum aims to elevate Chinese Canadian voices, enrich their legacy, and engage with diverse communities. Elimi8 Hate: Stop by Elimin8 Hate and learn how this organization harnesses the power of arts, film, and media to educate, empower, and eliminate racism against Asian Canadians.

Explore the market on the concourse between Sections 101–103, featuring vendors and organizations from the community. Exclusive Merch: Don’t forget to check out the Canucks team store to shop the new Lunar New Year Collection, featuring t-shirts, hoodies, pucks, pins, buttons, and lanyards, also available on Vanbase.ca.

In honour of Lunar New Year, the Canucks for Kids Fund will also make a $20,000 donation to Vancouver Chinatown Foundation to support their meaningful work in the community.

Be a part of this vibrant night! Grab your tickets for the Vancouver Canucks Lunar New Year celebration HERE!

For more information on our community initiatives and Community & Fan Engagement Nights, visit canucks.com/events. For tickets to these experiences, visit tickets.canucks.com.

Upcoming Fan & Community Engagement Nights: