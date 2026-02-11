VANCOUVER CANUCKS MOURN THE PASSING OF JIM ROBSON

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are devastated by the passing of legendary Canucks broadcaster Jim Robson. He passed away on February 10, 2026, at the age of 91.

“On behalf of the Aquilini family and our entire organization, we are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary Canucks broadcaster Jim Robson,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “Jim was the voice of the Canucks for nearly three decades and will be remembered for his passion, pride, and relentless pursuit of perfection. His voice and his calls stitched together the fabric of what it means to be a Vancouver Canuck, bringing together fans from across the province, including ‘the hospital patients and shut-ins, the pensioners and the blind, those fans who can’t get out to hockey games.’ Jim had a unique way of making us all feel like we were right there in the thick of the action.”

“Jim was a gentleman, a wordsmith, and a broadcaster who could paint a beautiful picture of the action with his voice and descriptions of the game,” said Jim Rutherford, President, Hockey Operations. “His love of hockey and this franchise was unmatched; his memory and recollection of Canucks past and present were encyclopedic; and his devotion to the franchise and the legions of fans who live, eat, and sleep everything Canucks was second to none. Losing a legend and long-time supporter is never easy, but our memories of the great Jim Robson will live on forever. On behalf of the entire hockey team and group, I extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and hockey fans everywhere.”

Jim Robson was not just the voice of the Vancouver Canucks; he was the soundtrack of generations of memories. From the earliest days of the franchise, he brought the game to life with heart, humility, and a genuine love for hockey, this team, our city, and our province.

For so many fans, his voice meant home. It was the simple joy of listening to the game we all love. He had a rare gift for making people feel connected, involved, and included, sharing every moment through radio or television.

His impact goes far beyond the broadcast booth. Jim helped shape what hockey means in Vancouver, and that legacy will never fade. We are profoundly grateful for everything he gave this city, and his voice will continue to echo here. Jim Robson, Forever a Canuck.