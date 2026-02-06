Mike Komisarek Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Player Development and Preparing Prospects for Their Professional Careers

It’s not enough to be able to just identify and select high-end talent in any given draft year. Every franchise must also be able to effectively develop and instill confidence into their young players as they hope to carve out careers for themselves in the NHL.

Mike Komisarek is currently part of the player development team with the Vancouver Canucks, where he assists in guiding and providing feedback for players throughout their respective journeys as prospects, whether that is in junior, college hockey, or professional leagues overseas. Komisarek expresses the excitement and joy behind the drafting and developing process and sees firsthand how important it is to take player development seriously.

“There’s a lot of hope and excitement for building. We all understand the importance of building. This is the backbone of the organization.” Komisarek said.

As player development continues to evolve and prospects face changing needs and challenges, Komisarek is continually looking to evolve the approach to player development so that he can give each prospect the best chance at success. One integral component of that process is ensuring that prospects know that development is a ‘two-way street’ and that as coaches give feedback to the players, it is equally important to communicate openly with the player to know how they feel about their developmental process.

“We’re all evolving and growing and trying to build, give us insight [and] giving them insight. Komisarek said. “It’s going to be a two-way street; we can’t just be jamming information and feedback down to them. We want to hear what they’re feeling, thinking, [asking] what their experience has been like and sharing what [our] experiences were when we’ve been in their shoes.”

Komisarek and the player development team work closely with prospects and monitor their play throughout the season, and they also spend extended time with them through the annual Canucks development camp. A lot can occur throughout a season, especially as young players, but Komisarek emphasized the importance of approaching player development with a long-term view, rather than a short-term one.

“We’re not focused on the short; they’re going to have a bad weekend. [It’s] not the end of the world, right? We’re worried about where you are year over year, that long-term view.”

Komisarek highlights the importance of not solely focusing on point production to determine the trajectory of a player's development. Not every player is going to have the role of a high-point producer in the NHL, so identifying what their role could be and working to ensure they can meet those standards is far more valuable.

“What’s going to give them success? What’s going to keep them there [and] away from the revolving door?” Komisarek said. “These kids are trying to establish themselves by earning a contract, molding games into that pro style, what’s going to give them the most bang for that buck.”

This philosophy of taking a long-term view is what player development staff hope will lead to each prospect being given a shot at having a career at the professional level.

“We want them to have long, sustainable careers on Stanley Cup-winning teams, and that’s 500 games, 1000-games-plus guys. It’s hard to do, but that’s the long-term version. It starts with us.”

