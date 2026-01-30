40 Years of the Canucks for Kids Fund Changing Lives in B.C.

CFKF’s mandate has always centered on children’s health and wellness, education and grassroots hockey. In recent years, reinvesting in minor hockey across B.C. has been emphasized, reducing the barrier to entry and making the game more accessible. Manager of Community Partnerships and Hockey Development Rod Brathwaite, former Canuck Kirk McLean, and FIN travel communities all over the province, many of them remote, to get kids involved in the game as part of the minor hockey program.

“We want to donate floor hockey equipment to every public school in the province of British Columbia. It's a big goal, and one that we're well underway with, but we've got a long way to go, and that's all made possible by the fundraising dollars that we have access to,” Oxenham said.

“We also try to provide clinics, camps, and different ways for kids to get engaged in the game, because that physical literacy piece it's really important. It leads to good values on and off the ice, helps kids with mental health, which is so important to us, and another priority of the CFKF. There's just so many things that we're trying to work at, and we're able to because of what our fans contribute.”

One of the CFKF’s longest-standing and meaningful partnerships is with Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, an organization that provides care for children and families who are facing life-threatening illnesses. On average, a child is in the Canuck Place program for six years and a family stays in their program for bereavement care for an average of three years.

Canuck Place has been receiving an annual grant from the CFKF before the hospice opened in 1995 to help get it off the ground. Those funds have helped countless families, and it’s also a place the players have visited since inception. Debbie Butt, Chief Communications Officer for Canuck Place, has witnessed the impact of philanthropy and sport firsthand.

“Working at Canuck Place has just solidified that individuals and groups can make a difference to those who are going through difficult times. The players for the Vancouver Canucks are not only inspiring with what they're doing on the ice, but it's the actions that they take off the ice – sharing their time, supporting those around them that are really having a hard time, lifting them up, bringing them hope, and making them feel seen is really important when you're facing unimaginable circumstances,” Butt said.

Butt talked about the players' visits to Canuck Place as a highlight for families. Beyond funding, players themselves help carry connection and sense of belonging to not just the hospice, but hospitals, schools, and community centres across the province.

Kids get to spend time with their heroes, through activities or just having conversation to help them forget about their circumstances for a few hours.

Canucks’ veteran Tyler Myers says the visits to B.C. Children’s Hospital and other places over the last seven years mean as much to him and his teammates as the children they visit.

“The exciting part for us is to see how much the kids light up on visits like that. The ones I've done in the past, it was easy to say yes again. It was a chance to brighten their day and it's a lot of fun to spend a little time with the kids,” Myers said.

Player involvement in the community and giving back has always been something woven in the fabric of being a Canuck.

“It's definitely ingrained in being a Canuck. It's just a natural part of it,” Myers said. “I know how much this team means to the city and to all the kids. It's great to get them involved with it directly and to have them have that experience.”

The CFKF’s impact also extends into education and newcomer support through the Canucks Family Education Centre (CFEC). Executive Director Jean Rasmussen has built a program that changes life trajectories – particularly for refugees and families who are newcomers to Canada.

The program teaches English and literacy, and also provides support and access to services and essentials as they start a new life in Canada. The program assists anyone from children to seniors and helps them integrate and feel comfortable as they call the Lower Mainland home.

"The CFKF is the bedrock of the Canucks Family Education Centre. With their essential and life-changing support, we have positively impacted the future trajectory of thousands of children and families from more than 85 countries in the world," Rasmussen said.

Marinette Sedin is the Coordinator and Lead Instructor for the English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Program at CFEC. Sedin has a Masters Degree in Adult Learning and Global Change and the work is deeply personal for her.

“I am grateful and privileged to have been part of CFEC for almost 18 years,” Sedin shared. “CFEC is a source of constant inspiration for me as an English instructor, and it has been the most rewarding experience of my career. During this time, I have met and worked with people from all over the world who have inspired me to always keep teaching and learning. I feel very fortunate to be a part of their educational, social, and cultural integration to life in Canada.”

Marjin’s story embodies that impact. Arriving in Canada as a refugee from Afghanistan in 2017 with her husband and children, she began taking English classes at CFEC.

“From that moment, our lives changed for the better,” Marjin said. “Jean created a safe and patient environment that gave me not only language skills, but also confidence. I was able to bring my children with me while attending classes, which helped them adjust to Canadian culture as well.”

She completed her English 12, went to college and graduated from the Early Childhood Education program and now works as an Early Childhood Educator. Marjin was mentored every step of the way by Rasmussen, who helped bridge the gap between theory and practice and continued to encourage her every step of the way.

"For an organization, Jean is your greatest asset. She embodies your mission completely—she doesn't just run programs; she builds people, and in doing so, builds stronger communities. To have been guided by the same compassionate leader from my first English class to my professional career today—it shows the deep, lasting impact Canucks Family Education Centre truly has. I am a living example of that impact."

Forty years in, the CFKF is so much more than a charitable arm of a hockey team. It’s a community engine, fueled by generosity and guided with immense purpose.

As the fund looks toward its next chapter that looks to have more schools equipped, more families supported, and more children feeling seen, heard, and included, the commitment is the same. Every dollar raised continues to open doors, create opportunities, and strengthen communities across B.C.