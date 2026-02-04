Game Notes: Canucks at Golden Knights

LAST GAME PLAYED – FEB. 2/26: VAN 2 at UTA 6

Nick Schmaltz opened the scoring 3:34 into the first…Liam Öhgren tied the game just past the seven-minute mark of the first…Conor Garland and Teddy Blueger had the assists…Schmaltz scored his second of the game 33 seconds later…Mikhail Sergachev gave Utah a two-goal lead 8:45 into the second…Lawson Crouse added another at 12:16 of the second…JJ Peterka stretched it to a four-goal lead with 3:55 left in the second…Blueger got one back for the Canucks 1:11 remaining in the middle frame…Garland and Marcus Pettersson were credited with the assists…Schmaltz scored his third of the contest at 12:22 of the third…Evander Kane had five shots…D Elias Pettersson, Blueger, and Kane each had four hits…Marcus Pettersson blocked three shots…Kevin Lankinen made 14 saves.

LAST 5 – vs VEGAS

Apr. 16/25: VAN 1 vs VGK 4

Apr. 6/25: VAN 2 vs VGK 3

Feb. 22/25: VAN 1 at VGK 3

Dec. 19/24: VAN 1 at VGK 3

Apr. 8/24: VAN 4 vs VGK 3

ON THIS DATE

The Canucks have played 28 times on February 4 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 10-17-0-1. This includes a 4-12-0-0 record on the road. The Canucks emerged victorious in their most recent game on February 4, a 3-0 win against Colorado in 2025.

TWO OF A KIND

Recording two assists on Feb. 2/26 at UTA, Conor Garland recorded his 22nd multi-assist game as a Canuck, the fourth-most amongst Canucks skaters since he arrived in Vancouver in 2021.22.

IT’S TOLO TIME

Stopping a career-high 39 shots on Jan. 31/26 vs TOR, Nikita Tolopilo set a new record for most saves by a Belarusian goaltender in an NHL game.

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK

Combining for 33 saves on Jan. 29/26 vs ANA, Nikita Tolopilo (32 saves) and Kevin Lankinen (one save) posted the fourth shared shutout in franchise history. This is the first shared shutout in Canucks history in which one goaltender had yet to record his first individual shutout.

FIL FOR 200

Filip Hronek played his 200th game as a Canuck on Jan. 29/26 vs ANA, recording one assist, the 99th assist and 114th point of his Canucks career. His 99 assists are the second-most by a Canucks defenceman through 200 games with the franchise, and his 114 points are tied for fourth-most.

MOVIN’ ON UP

Posting two assists on Jan. 27/26 vs SJS, Elias Pettersson passed Dennis Kearns for ninth on the franchise’s all-time assist list (291, now 292).

DOC’S ON THE CASE

With an assist on Teddy Blueger’s shorthanded tally on Jan. 23/25 vs NJD, Drew O’Connor now has three shorthanded points this season, tied for fifth in the league (t-7th as of Feb. 3/26).

“HEY EVERYONE, CZECH OUT FIL!”

RARE COMPANY

Appearing in his 600th career game on Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, Brock Boeser became the 16th player to play as many games with the Canucks. Boeser also became only the 12th player to be drafted by Vancouver to play at least 600 career games with the franchise.

JAKE THE SNAKE

Scoring Vancouver’s first goal on Jan. 8/26 at DET, Jake DeBrusk now has 11 power play goals this season, tied for the third-most in the NHL (t-4th as of Feb 3/26). Amongst players with at least 10 goals this season, DeBrusk has the highest percentage of goals coming with the man advantage (91.7%). DeBrusk’s 25 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season rank t-4th in the NHL over that span.

OLYMPICS COME RINGING

On January 13, 2026, Canucks prospect Anri Ravinskis was named as an injury replacement for Team Latvia and will be heading to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

THE FINNISHER

Stopping all seven shooters in the shootout on Dec. 20/25 at BOS, Kevin Lankinen improved his career record in the shootout to 9-4, stopping 45 of 51 shots (.882 save percentage), the highest shootout save percentage (minimum 40 shots against) in NHL history. Lankinen has now stopped 48 of 54 shootout shots (.889 save percentage), improving his record to 10-4 in shootouts as a result of Vancouver’s 3-2 SOW on December 29, 2025.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 26

Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 26

Zeev Buium placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Jan. 25, Jan. 26

Brock Boeser placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Jan. 25, Jan. 26

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Jan. 24

Jiri Patera reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 24

Josh Bloom assigned to Kalamazoo from Abbotsford, Jan. 24

Filip Chytil activated from Injured Reserve, Jan. 23

Teddy Blueger activated from Injured Reserve, Jan. 21

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 21

Cole Clayton, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick acquired from San Jose in exchange for Kiefer Sherwood, Jan. 19

Jiri Patera recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Jan. 18

D Elias Pettersson recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 18

Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 18

Victor Mancini reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 18

Aku Koskenvuo reassigned to Abbotsford from Kalamazoo, Jan. 12

Thatcher Demko placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 10, Jan. 11

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Jan. 11

Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 11

D Elias Pettersson reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 11

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Dec. 19/25 at NYI

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Jan. 19/26 vs NYI

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Jan. 21/26 vs WSH

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Jan. 31/26 vs TOR

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 29/25 at SEA

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Feb. 2/26 at UTA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Dec. 20/25 at BOS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Feb. 2/26 at UTA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Jan. 29/26 vs ANA

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Jan. 25/26 vs PIT

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Jan. 31/26 vs TOR

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Jan. 29/26 vs ANA

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Jan. 12/26 at MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 6, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, 2nd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 3x, Latest Jan. 17/26 vs EDM

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, Dec. 16/25 at NYR

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 6x, Latest Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 13x, Latest Jan. 27/26 vs SJS

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 7x, Latest Jan. 29/26 vs ANA

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 5x, Latest Jan. 6/26 at BUF

Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI

Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 4, Jan. 31/26 vs TOR

Fewest Shots, Game: 15, 2x, Latest Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, 2x, Latest Dec. 14/25 at NJD, 3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 3x, Latest Dec. 29/25 at SEA

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 42, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Dec. 30/25 vs PHI, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 6, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Dec. 11/25 vs BUF, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM

Most Hits, Game: 33, Dec. 22/25 at PHI

Fewest Hits, Game: 10, 3x, Latest Jan. 29/26 vs ANA

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 6, Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM

Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Point Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Winless Streak: 11 games, Dec. 30/25 - Jan. 19/26 (0-9-2)

Longest Pointless Streak: 8 games, Jan. 6-19/26 (0-8-0)

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 12-1-1

Score 3 Goals or Less: 6-31-5

Allow 4+ Goals: 2-24-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 16-8-4

Scoring First: 9-10-2

Allowing First Goal: 9-22-4

On 0 Days Rest: 4-3-3

On 1 Day Rest: 8-22-1

On 2 Days Rest: 5-6-2

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-0

Score a PPG: 11-11-4

Give up a PPG: 11-19-4

25 or More Shots on Goal: 10-22-3

Less than 25 shots: 8-10-3

THREE STARS – FEBRUARY

JANUARY WINNER – Lankinen, DeBrusk, Tolopilo (10 pts)

DECEMBER WINNER – Demko, Öhgren (15 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Demko, Sherwood (20 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection

UPCOMING SCHEDULE