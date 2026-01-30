‘It warms my heart’: P-O Joseph and His New Special Shoes

A smart hockey player will put his best foot forward to win a race down the ice, box out an opponent in front of their net, or slide into position for a one-time clapper. In Canucks defenceman P-O Joseph’s case, putting his best foot forward also means bringing a much-needed smile to some huge hockey fans’ faces at BC Children’s Hospital.

Earlier this season, a group of Canucks players visited the hospital to hang out with some kids and their families. Joseph wanted to do more than just show up and sign a few autographs, so he came up with a cool idea to get the children involved in his pregame outfit.

“I just asked if I could bring a pair of white shoes, and we could paint with the kids, let them be creative, and just be themselves. And it turns out, the shoes are really nice, and I’m excited about them,” said Joseph.

A simple idea and thoughtful gesture by Joseph turned the whole visit into a moment everyone involved would remember. By bringing a special group of people together to help celebrate the great game of hockey, and adding a little fashionable flair to the occasion. The spirit of the process allows the kids to walk a mile in Joseph’s shoes as he enters the arena to play the game he loves.