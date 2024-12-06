Noah Juulsen Brings Fearless Reliability to Canucks’ Blue Line

Juulsen has played in 13 of the Canucks’ first 24 games this season and currently leads the league in blocked shots per minute while shorthanded (minimum of 20 minutes of penalty-kill ice time), a testament to his commitment to rolling up his sleeves and doing the dirty work. In Juulsen’s 13 games, he is second on the team for shorthanded ice time; averaging 2:34 on the penalty kill while Tyler Myers averages 2:36.

It's a quality Head Coach Rick Tocchet values highly in Juulsen, who has embraced a tough, but critical role.

“That’s the thing about those type of D, he’s got to be a shot blocker, he’s got to be a simple, reliable guy and he’s got to be good at it to stay in the league,” Tocchet said. “[Like] Ian Cole last year and I had Ian Cole in Pittsburgh, those guys eat pucks, that takes a lot of courage. It’s hard to sit in front of a 100-mile-an-hour shot and taking one in the ribs, that's probably one of the hardest things – other than taking a punch in the face – I'd say that [eating pucks] is second.”

Juulsen credits his shot-blocking prowess to his junior hockey days with the WHL’s Everett Silvertips.

“In junior, we did a lot of shot blocking. Our coach had rubber pucks, and he'd shoot them at us to practice shot blocking. That got me to the point where you're not scared of the puck,” Juulsen said.

That fearless mentality has carried over to the NHL, where Juulsen’s willingness to sacrifice his body has earned him the trust of his coaches and teammates.

Being in the lineup consistently has helped Juulsen develop a rhythm. After being a healthy scratch earlier on in the season, the 27-year-old defenceman has played consistent minutes alongside his defensive partner Carson Soucy.

“You get a feel for the game when you play a number of games in a row. When you're in and out of the lineup, you don't play for 10 days, sometimes it's five games. So, when you get that opportunity to stack some games up, it can help a player for sure,” Juulsen said.

“I think Souc and I have worked well together. He's been great, and we’ve been complimenting each other a little bit here and there. He's a vocal guy and the way he talks on the ice helps me out a lot.”

Communication has been key to their success – and the team’s overall cohesion.

“That's huge, from your D partner to whoever the forward is, everyone helps out. If there's a middle play to be made and you can't see it and our centres are yelling, “Middle, middle,” and we hit that play, that goes back to them just talking to us and communicating,” Juulsen explained.

The coaching staff has played a significant role in Juulsen’s development, and they’ve worked together to refine his game. The team plays within the system, but no two situations are the same and Juulsen is always picking up tips, whether that’s adjusting his positioning or placing his stick a certain way.

"They've been great, even from last year,” Juulsen said. “The knowledge they have is something that as players, we love to learn. It's great to get that knowledge from them and learn new things every day.”

Tocchet has seen improvement in Juulsen’s game and the 6-foot-2 defenceman is finding his groove.

“I think when he’s played a bunch of games in a row, you can see his game coming. That’s the hardest thing with these guys, I think it’s hard to judge some guys because when you’re in and out of the lineup and make a mistake, the next mistake gets compounded,” Tocchet said.

“I find he’s making less mistakes because he’s getting more traction and he’s done a great job for us the last two years I’ve been here [that he’s] playing that role.”

With Filip Hronek sidelined for the next eight weeks, Juulsen is likely to continue to see game action and contribute on the ice. The BC-born defenceman is focused on maintaining his gritty play and building confidence.

“It’s been going pretty well, but I think there's still another step – that's just being confident,” he said. “Obviously, going in and out of the lineup here and there to start the season, you never really know what day you're going to play, but now it's about being ready every day, and then coming in and being prepared for the start of puck drop every night.”

He’s showing that he’s comfortable out on the ice and wants to continue to be a reliable piece of the defence corps.

For Juulsen, sacrificing his body comes with the territory. As he put it: “If it's going to hit you, it's going to hit you. Sometimes it does hurt, but you move on.”