Abbotsford Canucks Prepare for Third Round of AHL Playoffs

With a jampacked Abbotsford Centre spinning towels and supporting their local team, the Abbotsford Canucks punched their ticket into the third round of the AHL playoffs with a commanding 2-0 win last Friday night.

The Canucks now look ahead to their third-round matchup against the Colorado Eagles, the best regular-season team in the Pacific Division.

Arty Party

Friday’s victory over the Coachella Valley FireBirds was a tough hurdle for the Canucks as the FireBirds were coming off back-to-back years of making it to the Calder Cup finals. Artūrs Šilovs was the star once again in the series-clinching game.

The 24-year-old netminder picked up his second consecutive shutout in a series-clinching game. He stopped all 29 of the shots he faced against the FireBirds. In the opening round of the AHL playoffs, he shutout the Tucson Roadrunners with 21 saves in the deciding game.

Šilovs has a .935% save percentage in the playoffs and a 1.74 goals-against average, along with two shutouts. The Latvian is known for his elevated play in big games, and he has been continuing to add to his resume with his play through these playoffs.

“It’s like just being high on an emotional level. It’s so much fun to play at this time of the year. You know how important everything is, and they’re just a different style of games. You want to put everything on the line,” said Šilovs.

“You work through your whole summer and whole season for these moments. It’s fun. You know how crucial it is, how important it is, to battle for every single teammate. And you know they do the same thing for you. It’s just a full team performance.”

Head coach Manny Malhotra knows the importance of good goaltending and sees the confidence that Šilovs has in big games. He sees confidence spread throughout the group and has been pleased with how his team has been limiting quality chances against and having lots of bodies in the shooting lanes.

“There’s a lot to be happy with, just the overall competitive nature of our group. We’re blocking shots and being physical when it is called upon. And I think our structure; there were a lot of instances where our structure got us out of certain situations. With our overall game, we’re dialed in and feeling good about it,” said Malhotra.

Leading by Example

Offensively, the Canucks are being led by their veteran players in the lineup. The trio of Sammy Blais, Jujhar Khaira, and Nate Smith have been providing offence while being trusted defensively by their head coach.

“They are doing a great job carrying play for us,” said Malhotra of the veteran trio. “Their heaviness and ability to control pucks in the offensive zone have swayed momentum for us in these last few games. So that’s going to continue to be their trademark; just to be direct, physical, and heavy down low.”

Blais leads the AHL playoffs with eight points (3g-5a) and has been a leader to the group throughout the opening two rounds. Blais won a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and knows how to lead by example.