CANUCKS ACQUIRE BRENDAN GALLAGHER FROM MONTREAL

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has acquired forward Brendan Gallagher from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for future considerations. The Canadiens will also retain 50% of Gallagher’s salary.

“Brendan is a quality individual and a very good hockey player,” said Johnson. “We love the way he competes and leads by example. Bringing in veterans like Brendan will help us set the standard for our younger guys to follow. We are excited to add someone who has ties to the Lower Mainland, wants to be here with the Canucks, and knows firsthand how passionate and knowledgeable our hockey market is in Vancouver. This is an important acquisition for our hockey club.”

Gallagher, 34, appeared in 77 games for the Montreal Canadiens in 2025.26, posting 23 points (7-16-23) and 39 penalty minutes. He also scored one goal in three playoff games.

The 5’9”, 185lbs forward has skated in 911 career games, all with Montreal, registering 487 points (246-241-487), 594 penalty minutes, and a +26 plus/minus rating. He has also played in 79 career postseason contests, posting 34 points (14-20-34) and 25 penalty minutes. During the 2020.21 season, he recorded six points (2-4-6) and four penalty minutes in 22 playoff games, helping the Canadiens reach the Stanley Cup Final.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Gallagher spent parts of four seasons with the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League, totally 280 points (136-144-280), 359 penalty minutes, and a +84 plus/minus rating in 244 games. In 42 playoff games he accumulated 36 points (19-17-36), 56 penalty minutes, and a +8 plus/minus rating. Gallagher currently leads the Giants franchise in goals (136) and points (280), while placing third in assists (144) and second in power play goals (39).

A native of Edmonton, AB, Gallagher has represented Canada on the international stage on multiple occasions, including the 2009 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (silver), the 2012 World Junior Hockey Championships (bronze), and the 2016 World Championships (gold).

Gallagher was originally selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the fifth round, 147th overall, in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.