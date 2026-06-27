CANUCKS SELECT NINE PLAYERS AT THE 2026 NHL ENTRY DRAFT

Buffalo, NY. – The Vancouver Canucks selected a total of nine players at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, including Caleb Malhotra third overall (round one), Adam Novotný 24th overall (round one), Brooks Rogowski 33rd overall (round two), Niklas Aaram-Olsen 41st overall, (round two), Dmitri Ivchenko 78th overall (round three), Yaroslav Bryzgalov 97th overall (round four), Connor Davis 129th overall (round five), Lucian Bernat 176th overall (round six), and Samuel Eriksson 184th overall (round six).

Rogowski, 18, spent the 2025.26 season with the Oshawa Generals for the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), appearing in 46 games, and posting 42 points (15-27-42) and 17 penalty minutes. The 6’7” 236lbs centre has played in 112 career games for Oshawa, registering 65 points (26-39-65) and 26 penalty minutes, adding six points (3-3-6) in 19 postseason contests. Rogowski represented the United States at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, winning gold, and the U18 World Championships.

Aaram-Olsen, 18, split this season between Orebro HK Jr. recording 40 points (20-20-40) and 22 penalty minutes in 29 games before moving up to Orebro HK where he appeared in 16 conte. The 6’1” 187lbs forward from Oslo, NOR has represented Norway internationally on multiple occasions, including the 2024, 2025, and 2026 U18 World Championships, and the 2025 and 2026 Division 1A Under-20 World Championships. He is the second-ever Norwegian to be drafted by the Canucks.

Ivchenko, 17, appeared in 19 games for the Omskie Yastreby for the MHL, posting a record of 11-5-1, a .922 save percentage, a 1.91 goals against average, and four shutouts, while also making eight appearances for the Omskie Yastreby U18 team, posting a record of 5-3-0 and a .916 save percentage.

Bryzgalov, 19, spent the 2025.26 season with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL), appearing in 64 games and recording 55 points (13-42-55) along with 59 penalty minutes, adding 14 points (2-12-14), 12 penalty minutes, and a+9 plus/minus rating in 15 playoff games. The 6’3” 216lbs Belarusian forward spent the 2024.25 season with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL, recording 17 points (10-7-17) and 27 penalty minutes in 51 games.

Davis, 19, appeared in 59 games for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the USHL in the 2025.26 season, registering 55 points (26-29-55), 23 penalty minutes, and a +20 plus/minus rating. The 6’0” 188lbs forward spent the 2024.25 season with Salisbury School in Salisbury, CT, scoring 44 points (21-23-44) in 31 games.

Bernat, 18, spent the 2025.26 season skating for Tappara U20 team of the U20 SM-sarja, where he registered 31 points (15-16-31) in 37 games and 16 penalty minutes. The 6’4” 201lbs from Bratislava, SVK represented his native country at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2026 U18 World Championships, capturing a silver medal.

Eriksson, 18, appeared in 32 games for Färjestad BK U20 of the U20 Nationell in 2025.26, registering six points (3-3-6), 18 penalty minutes, and a +5 plus/minus rating. In 50 career U18 games, all with Färjestad BK U18 and split between the U20 Nationell and U20 Region, the 6’5”, 215lbs defenceman has posted 19 points (7-12-19) and 36 penalty minutes. The Karlstad, SWE native represented Sweden at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge, winning bronze, and the 2026 U18 World Championships, winning gold.

During the sixth round, Vancouver acquired a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a sixth-round pick (161st overall) in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.