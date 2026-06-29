CANUCKS ACQUIRE A 3RD ROUND PICK FROM NASHVILLE

In exchange for Nils Höglander

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By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has acquired a third-round pick in the 2029 NHL Entry Draft (originally belonging to Colorado) in exchange for forward Nils Höglander. 

“We would like to thank Nils for his time in Vancouver, and we wish him the best with his new team Nashville,” said Johnson. “Picking up another draft pick is important for us as we continue to try and accumulate assets for our rebuild.” 

Höglander was originally selected by Vancouver in the second round, 40th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. In 331 career NHL games, the 5’9”, 185-pound winger has accumulated 120 points (60-60-120) and 135 penalty minutes. In 45 regular season AHL games, Höglander recorded 32 points (14-18-32) and 44 penalty minutes. He also appeared in all six Calder Cup playoff games for the Abbotsford Canucks during the 2022.23 season, where he finished tied for the team lead in overall scoring with six points (3-3-6) and power play scoring with two points (1-1-2). 

The additional pick provides Vancouver with a total of nine selections in the 2029 NHL Entry Draft.

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