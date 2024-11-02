‘If it Helps One Person’: Dakota Joshua on Going Public with Cancer Diagnosis

DakCity
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

Dakota Joshua spoke to the media Friday for the first time since he was diagnosed with testicular cancer over the summer.

Joshua bravely decided to go public with the news to shed light on the importance of getting checked in hopes of helping other men with early detection.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but if it helps one person, I’m glad that I could help them,” Joshua said.

He shared he had surgery in early September and since then, he’s been on the road to recovery and working to get back to playing hockey again.

"It's really hard to put into words, kind of something that you can't really be prepared for,” Joshua said. “The support from my family, friends, the fans, the organization as a whole, everybody's been so nice and very caring, which I love to see, and made the tough time a lot easier.”

The Vancouver Canucks’ forward has been practicing with the team over the last week and a half and has been skating full contact in practice over the last week. He's getting closer to getting back in the Canucks lineup but is unsure when he’ll be ready to re-join the team for games.

“I’m feeling good, I'm getting better every day,” Joshua said. “Obviously, it's been a tough road to get back in the mix, but it's going good and just happy to be back out there and getting after it with the guys.”

Joshua solidified himself as a key piece of the Canucks’ third line and penalty kill last season. He is a reliable teammate that works well within the Canucks’ system, Head Coach Rick Tocchet stressing just how important the 6-foot-3 forward is to the team.

“You guys know how I feel about body position and wall work, he’s good at that, and I think he can add a boost to our team with that, with winning battles, his presence in front of the net – he's a tough guy to play against – so anytime you add a guy like that in the lineup, it’s contagious,” Tocchet said.

Tocchet mentioned Joshua grew as a leader last season and became a trusted voice in the locker room. Joshua has been with the team for every game and road trip and continues to bring levity to the group and build chemistry with his teammates.

“It’s a lot of fun, and we have a great job, so to just be a part of it and get up to do it every day is a privilege. That’s the best part – being around the guys – and having those bonding moments,” Joshua said.

As a competitor, it’s in Joshua’s DNA to want to get in the mix and help his teammates every game, but he’s being patient and will return when he can be full steam ahead.

“It’s about jumping in when I can, not just so much seeing if I can get through the game,” he said. “I want to go out there and I want to make stuff happen, be an impact, and help teams win games,” Joshua said.

He will continue to travel and practice with the team and take things day-by-day until he’s ready to get back to game action.

