‘If it Helps One Person’: Dakota Joshua on Going Public with Cancer Diagnosis

Dakota Joshua spoke to the media Friday for the first time since he was diagnosed with testicular cancer over the summer.

Joshua bravely decided to go public with the news to shed light on the importance of getting checked in hopes of helping other men with early detection.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but if it helps one person, I’m glad that I could help them,” Joshua said.

He shared he had surgery in early September and since then, he’s been on the road to recovery and working to get back to playing hockey again.

"It's really hard to put into words, kind of something that you can't really be prepared for,” Joshua said. “The support from my family, friends, the fans, the organization as a whole, everybody's been so nice and very caring, which I love to see, and made the tough time a lot easier.”

The Vancouver Canucks’ forward has been practicing with the team over the last week and a half and has been skating full contact in practice over the last week. He's getting closer to getting back in the Canucks lineup but is unsure when he’ll be ready to re-join the team for games.

“I’m feeling good, I'm getting better every day,” Joshua said. “Obviously, it's been a tough road to get back in the mix, but it's going good and just happy to be back out there and getting after it with the guys.”