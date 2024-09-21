'I’m trying to make a name for myself’: Sawyer Mynio Tackles his Second NHL Training Camp with Added Confidence

When Sawyer Mynio was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, he was a depth defenceman and penalty kill specialist on a Seattle Thunderbirds team that won their way into the Memorial Cup.

That Thunderbirds team featured 16 players who were drafted by an NHL team. Mynio was killing penalties as a 17-year-old and saw his game make rapid improvements from the battles in practice on such a skilled WHL team.

Mynio is looking to make similar gains in the coming season, and it starts with battles at Canucks training camp against pro players along with the coaching advice from the Canucks’ staff.

“I think my game has grown a lot more since I was 18,” said Mynio. “It's not so nerve-wracking skating with the big guys for the first time like I was last year. It feels much more comfortable right now,” said Mynio.

“My goal this year is to impress everyone and play pro next year, whether that is with Vancouver or with Abbotsford. The main goal is to make the NHL with the Canucks one day. So, I think I’m really just trying to showcase myself this week.”

The young left-shot defenceman has earned a lot of respect from the pros at the first few days of training camp – getting stick taps from J.T. Miller after some hard battles in the corner is the ultimate sign of respect for a defenceman like Mynio, who has a heavy focus on the defensive side of the game.

Mynio is heading into his fourth WHL season and has never felt more confident about where his game is at.

“I just want to build off what we did last year,” said Mynio. “I had a really good year last year, but this year I want to build a better team around me, help make all of our guys better. We have a lot of draft-eligible guys, and our overall goal is to make the playoffs and go for a run here.”