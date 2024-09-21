Hard Work and Fun is the Perfect Combo for Max Sasson

Max Sasson has put countless hours into improving his game over the last year, but it doesn’t feel like work because he loves it.

This is Sasson’s second Canucks training camp and since his first camp last year, he’s got more experience under his belt, a handful of NHL exhibition games, and one full year of professional hockey that included postseason games with the Abbotsford Canucks.

Last year he wanted to fit in at training camp, but this training camp he wants to make an impression.

“It feels a lot different. I feel a lot more confident, and I feel like I belong out there,” Sasson said.

His confidence comes from experience and the work he put in last year and through the offseason. The Birmingham, Michigan native skated in the summer with NHL players in Detroit and he took his strength and conditioning to another level.

The Sedins have been an important part of Sasson’s development in the Canucks’ system and the educational style of camp is something he really likes, getting feedback through every drill at training camp is motivating for him.

“I had a little talk with Tocc talking about the positioning and the pace you want to get back into the zone and coming through the dots, so positional structure. The Sedins are always helping you out at the bench, letting you know ‘good play’, ‘maybe you had an option there’ or ‘I would love to see you do this’. Throughout the day, the Sedins were big contributors of helping, especially on the offensive zone stuff, letting me know the picks and all the stuff they did so well, it’s a real pleasure and fun to be out there with them,” Sasson said.

Before they hit the ice, Canucks Head Coach Rick Tocchet talked to the group about conditioning their minds to expect that everything they do will be hard, and went on to add “let’s create that environment where hard is fun.”

That resonated with Sasson because that’s how he’s always approached hockey. His teammates can always count on him for some comic relief to keep it loose while he’s grinding and working hard.

He enjoys building relationships and helping others through their hockey journey and was part of the leadership group for the Canucks at the Young Stars Classic.

“I always have fun at the rink because this is what I’ve devoted my whole life to,” said Sasson. “I believe that when I’m playing my best – and I think everyone’s playing their best – when they’re having fun but they’re working hard, and I think it was really important for us to hear both sides of it; we can work really hard but we can also have fun here and you don’t have to walk on eggshells.”

J.T. Miller is known around the Canucks dressing room as being able to keep things light when the time is right and Sasson says he’s been learning from Miller who’s been promoting the hard work is fun culture and instilling a team-first attitude. Sasson has been in Miller’s skating group the first couple of days of camp which has been even more fun for the 24-year-old center.

“I can’t say enough good things about J.T. and how good he is to all the young guys. He’s helping us out, making jokes and stuff in the locker room and making sure everyone feels included and like they should be out there. It’s really an honour to have him in our group to show us the ropes,” Sasson said.

“He makes everyone feels good while demanding excellence and the best from everyone.”

Sasson has high expectations for himself and wants to learn as much as he can from the players and coaches around him. He’s been sharing a line with Phil Di Giuseppe and Keifer Sherwood and he says he wants to continue to develop chemistry with them and whoever he’s sharing a line with.

“I’m looking forward to all of it [training camp], this is a great time of year, hockey’s back,” Sasson said. “I look forward to continuing to learn, continuing to take everything in and continuing to put my best foot forward to try to show that I belong in the NHL and belong here.”

As training camp progresses, Sasson’s mindset is clear: embrace the moment, enjoy the grind, and make the most of every opportunity. With a newfound confidence and a commitment to growth, the young forward is determined to show the Canucks that he’s ready for the next step.