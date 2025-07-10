CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH GOALTENDER ALEKSEI MEDVEDEV ON THREE-YEAR, ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Aleksei Medvedev on a three-year, entry-level contract.

“Aleksei is an important addition to our organizational depth in goal and his signing is a great thing for our hockey club,” said Allvin. “He showed us a lot at development camp and has a bright future if he continues to build on his skill set and fundamentals. We look forward to monitoring his progress and helping him develop into a solid pro.”

Medvedev, 17, spent the 2024.25 season with the London Knights, his first in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). The 6’3”, 178lbs goaltender appeared in 34 games, posting a record of 22-8-2 with a 2.79 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage, and three shutouts, helping London capture the J. Ross Robertson Cup as OHL Champions and the Memorial Cup. His goals-against average and save percentage ranked third and fourth in the OHL, respectively, and his three shutouts placed him in a tie for third-most in the league.

The St. Petersburg, Russia native was named to the OHL First All-Rookie team, was awarded the Dave Pinkney Trophy, having contributed to the Knights’ league-low team lowest goals-against average, and the Dinty Moore Trophy for having the best goals-against average amongst OHL rookies.

Prior to his time in the OHL, Medvedev suited up for the St. Thomas Stars of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) in 2023.24, holding an 11-15-0 record with a 4.00 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage in 28 games, as well as a record of 1-3, a 3.74 goals-against average, and a .918 save percentage in five postseason contests.

Medvedev was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the second round, 47th overall, in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.