CANUCKS ACQUIRE CHASE STILLMAN AND A 4TH ROUND PICK FROM PITTSBURGH

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired forward Chase Stillman and a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for goaltender Artūrs Šilovs.

“We would like thank Artūrs for everything he has done for the hockey club, including helping Abbotsford win the Calder Cup,” said Allvin. “We wanted to give him an opportunity elsewhere as we feel we are very well positioned in goal at the NHL, AHL and developmental level. Acquiring a future pick and depth forward will add to our organizational depth.”

Stillman, 22, split the 2024.25 season between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, registering three points (1-2-3) and 28 penalty minutes in 19 games, and the Utica Comets, where he recorded nine points (3-6-9) and 26 penalty minutes in 46 games played. Stillman also appeared in two Calder Cup playoff games with the Pittsburgh Penguins AHL affiliate last season.

In 119 career regular season AHL games split between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Utica Comets, the 6’1”, 185-pound forward has collected 36 points (18-18-36) and 126 penalty minutes. Prior to his AHL career, Stillman spent three seasons in the OHL, split between the Sudbury Wolves and Peterborough Petes, posting 131 points (51-80-131) and 204 penalty minutes in 176 games, winning the J. Ross Robertson Cup as OHL Champions with Peterborough in 2022.23.

The St. Louis, Missouri native was originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the first round, 29th overall, in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.