Garland Scores Two Goals, Canucks Earn Two Points in St. Louis

There were a number of milestones and records written as the Vancouver Canucks beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 at Enterprise Center.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet said the team was ready from puck drop and was pleased with the way they set the tone early.

“A good start, obviously the power play was good getting that goal for us. I thought we started on time, so the first period obviously set us up for the game. It was a nice win for us,” Tocchet said.

Quinn Hughes finished the game with two assists, the blue liner becoming the first Canucks defenceman to record 100 career multi-point games. Hughes said it was important to get back-to-back wins.

“It was good, I thought we played good defence in the third and we were ready to go in the first so, lots to like about tonight,” Hughes said.