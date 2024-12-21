Game Notes: Canucks vs. Senators

CANUCKS VS SENATORS

TV: CBC, Sportsnet, CITY, TVAS2

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of two meetings between the Canucks and Senators this season: Nov. 23 (road, 4-3 W) and Dec. 21 (home).

Vancouver is 37-19-2-3 all-time against Ottawa, including a 20-8-1-2 record at home.

The Canucks are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games against the Senators (5-0-0 in their last 5).

T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Ottawa with 27 points (13-14-27) in 37 career games.

In 14 career games against the Senators, Elias Pettersson has 22 points (10-12-22).

Quinn Hughes has 18 points (1-17-18) in 18 career games against Ottawa.

In 19 career games against the Senators, Brock Boeser has 17 points (8-9-17).

Max Sasson scored his first career point against the Senators in his NHL debut on Nov. 23.

Thatcher Demko is 8-3-1 with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage in 12 career appearances against Ottawa.

Kevin Lankinen has one career start against the Senators, holding a record of 1-0-0 with a 3.09 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 14 points (2-12-14) in his last 11 games.

Elias Pettersson has 11 points (2-9-11) in his last 12 games.

T. Miller has eight points (1-7-8) in his last eight home games.

Kiefer Sherwood has eight points (7-1-8) in his last nine home games.

LAST MEETING – NOV. 23/24: VAN 4 at OTT 3

Jake DeBrusk opened the scoring with under a minute-and-a-half remaining in the first period…Conor Garland and Filip Hronek picked up the assists…Brady Tkachuk tied the game early in the second…Teddy Blueger re-took the lead for Vancouver just before the 10minute mark of the second…Max Sasson and Tyler Myers had the assists…DeBrusk scored his second of the night with just under seven minutes left in the second…Kiefer Sherwood and Elias Pettersson were awarded the assists…Sherwood gave Vancouver a three-goal lead at 8:41 of the third…DeBrusk and Pettersson had the helpers…Claude Giroux and Tim Stützle each scored late in the third to bring Ottawa within one…DeBrusk had five shots…Sherwood had 10 hits…Myers blocked a team-high five shots…Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS

