CANUCKS FOR KIDS FUND $1 MILLION 50/50 JACKPOT ON SALE NOW

Vancouver, B.C. – The Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) is excited to announce a $1 million 50/50 super jackpot with the winner guaranteed to take home a minimum prize of $500,000! The raffle is live now and will run across two home games: April 14th against the San Jose Sharks and April 16th against the Vegas Golden Knights, with sales closing at the end of the second intermission on April 16th.

Tickets for this super jackpot are available now and can be purchased online anytime at vancouvercanucks5050.com. In-arena sales will open at 6:00pm when doors open for both home games on Monday, April 14th and Wednesday, April 16th.

As this raffle spans over two home games, all individuals who purchase a 50/50 ticket must retain their physical ticket and/or digital copy, as it will be required to claim the associated prize.

Proceeds from the 50/50 super jackpot raffle benefit the Canucks for Kids Fund, supporting charities across BC and the CFKF core beneficiaries including Canucks Autism Network, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, and BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

ONLINE 50/50 INFORMATION:

Fans can select from one of five ticket pack options:

500 Tickets for $100

200 Tickets for $50

50 Tickets for $25

5 Tickets for $10

1 Ticket for $5

The take-home prize is 50% of the total final jackpot amount, with a guaranteed minimum prize of $500,000. The winning ticket number will be posted online at canucks.com/5050 shortly after the draw is completed on Wednesday, April 16th.

Online tickets can only be purchased by fans located within British Columbia at the time of purchase. Must be 19+ to play. Know your limit, play within it.

About the Canucks for Kids Fund

The Canucks for Kids Fund dedicates resources to assist charities which support children’s health and wellness, education, social impact programming, and the development of grassroots hockey throughout British Columbia.

Thanks to the generosity of our fans, donors, players, employees and sponsor partners, the Canucks for Kids Fund has granted over $100 million to charities in British Columbia over the last 39 years.